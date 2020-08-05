Phyllis B. Holmgren's 90th Aug 5, 2020 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PENTAX Image Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save She welcomed her 90th birthday on Aug. 5 with friends and family. Happy Birthday, Phyllis B. Holmgren! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phyllis B. Holmgren Birthday Friend Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today Gov. Herbert OKs mask mandate for Logan; Rule to take effect Aug. 1 When will ‘the ask’ overburden teachers? One more Cache County resident dies after contracting COVID-19; newly detected cases slowing Hailstorm hits especially hard in Smithfield CCSD board approves back-to-school plan, fears war with parents as well as coronavirus