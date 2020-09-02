Judge Marc King (center) addresses the crowd following the steer portion of the Box Elder County Junior Livestock Show Thursday, Aug. 27. “We’re asking these kids to do something that’s quite a real challenge,” King said.
A Bear River Bears-themed cornhole game was among the award winners in the Home Arts division.
A variety of quilts were on display as part of the Home Arts competition.
Several food booths provided fairgoers with a variety of tasty treats, but without the usual carnival providing the backdrop.
Humorous signs encouraging fairgoers to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and take other health precautions were posted around the fairgrounds.
A sizable crowd was on hand to watch the Junior Livestock Show. The auction was held online this year.
