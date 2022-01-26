Orson and Jeanette Poulsen had a nice, quiet Christmas Eve. They spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve attending family parties. They enjoyed getting together again with family members. The parties were from both families.
Orson’s daughter Kristel Minnock and her husband Jimmy came from Oxnard, California and stayed for a week in Brigham City, and made lots of visits to family and friends. They were able to attend Orson’s family Christmas party.
Orson and Jeannette have stayed mostly just hunkering down and trying to stay warm. They are eager for spring to come!
Jim and Starr Mitchell invited Starr’s brother Patrick to dinner. On another day, Starr made a couple of pizzas, and she and Jim took them to Patrick’s home for dinner, and to watch TV.
Jim’s good friend came out for a visit. They had fun.
Gabi and Madi Mitchell are doing real good.
Boyd Udy has been riding his horses to keep them “legged up” in case they are needed for anything more strenuous. They have started feeding hay to their cows in preparation for calving.
Laura Wheatley says Everly, Ruby and Kate have started playing basketball. Everly’s team won their game last week. Ruby and Kate’s teams don’t keep score, but they did good. Georgia has started in the Young Women program. She is very excited about all the activities she has been in so far.
Zane Wheatley is still working locally.
Laura’s involvement with the PTA is going well. She is enjoying her part in it.
Winnie Richman spent most of last week trying to stay warm at home. She ventured to town for groceries, and watched the Jazz try to win games. They kept the games exciting, even when they were ahead.
While she was in town, she saw an interesting bumper sticker. It consisted of naming five places: “New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Moab.”
It’s a little late, but it’s still January, so Happy New Year!