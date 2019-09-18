An application to build a storage rental facility in northeast Tremonton has been denied after residents in the area turned out in force to oppose the project.
A private plan to build storage units at 4985 W. 12000 North would have required the city council to approve rezoning the area from residential to industrial use, and that didn’t sit well with nearby residents worried that it would impact the peaceful, rural ambience that attracted them to the neighborhood in the first place.
Residents of the area packed the room at a recent meeting on the Tremonton Planning Commission to express their opposition. The planning commission unanimously recommended denying the rezone, and the Tremonton City Council agreed at a meeting on Sept. 3 after residents showed up there to comment as well.
“Our neighborhood is real nice and quiet, and we’d like it to stay that way,” said Richard Barber, who lives across the street from the proposed project.
Resident Michael Yates said the neighborhood welcomes people who want to move in and share the rural atmosphere.
“We’re not against someone building next to us,” he said. “We’re just opposed to making it industrial. That would change all of our ways of life, and why we moved there to begin with.”
The city council agreed, voting unanimously to deny the project.