A plan to build 131 homes in Sardine Canyon has drawn considerable comment from current Wellsville residents, although so far the development seems to comply with zoning and subdivision regulations.
The concept plan for Bridle Path Estates shows 131 lots and equestrian amenities on nearly 900 acres in the Sherwood Hills area of U.S. Highway 89-91, which is incorporated in Wellsville. The existing resort-turned-rehab center would be bordered on three sides by the development, and plans to soon reopen the rehab facility — not involving Bridle Path Estates’ developers — are in the works.
The Planning Commission and City Council have approved the concept plan — although members of both those bodies have voiced worries about the development, they both found that Bridle Path Estates so far meets zoning and subdivision planning requirements. If a proposed development meets current subdivision and zoning requirements, cities are typically limited in the ways they can push back against it even if some officials have their own concerns.
The purpose of the concept plan stage is to determine whether a project fits within the proposed footprint and whether it can comply with city requirements.
With the concept plan’s approval, the development moves into the preliminary planning stage, in which infrastructure details like roads, water and sewer are worked out. Then, the city would need to approve the development’s final plan, which includes final details like actual lot boundaries to be recorded in the city’s property records.
About 420 of the 900 acres will be open space to meet requirements of the city’s Recreation Planned Development zone, according to developers Reeve & Associates, Inc. The amenities, which would be located near residences planned for the east side of the highway, would include an indoor arena, horse stables, pastures, veterinarian offices and a general store.
The concept plan calls for four phases to be built over the coming years. Two lots would be tied for largest at 10.3 acres, and 21 lots would be tied for the smallest at 2 acres even. The median lot size would be 2.7 acres.
Reeve & Associates did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the development.
The area was developed for the Sherwood Hills Resort and Golf Course in the 1970s. The resort had a rocky history, closing and changing owners multiple times, then being reincarnated as a rehab facility in 2013. That facility was raided and shut down by federal and state agencies in 2016 over alleged pharmaceutical and licensing violations.
The golf course, continuously owned and operated independently of the resort, closed in 2019.
The preliminary plan includes all of the property currently owned by the golf course, as well as most of the acreage owned by Sherwood Hills Recovery Resort. The owners are under contract to sell those properties to Reeve & Associates should the development be approved.
The resort itself is not included in the plan. The former executive director, Richard M. Knapp, told The Herald Journal he very recently leased the property out to a company planning to reopen the recovery center under a different name and ultimately buy the property. While Knapp did not have specifics on when that opening might be, he estimated it could be done as quickly as within a month.
While the City Council ultimately approved Bridle Path Estates’ concept plan on Aug. 4, earlier on July 21 it delayed the decision after a public hearing in which multiple residents spoke out about the project and some council members voiced their own concerns. Common concerns, which Principal Engineer Nate Reeve said developers would do their best to address in the preliminary planning stage, included:
— Protecting the city’s water supply from contamination and ensuring there’s enough to accommodate the new development;
— The potential of complicating the “Big Curve” stretch of the Sardine Canyon highway, where slideoffs and crashes are common in inclement weather;
— Whether Wellsville’s infrastructure is ready to handle that many new homes;
— Whether the proposed homeowners association would responsibly handle concerns, including maintenance of roads within the development, which it would own;
— Whether the development would preserve the public’s use of trails in the area;
— How the development, which could add 131 residences to Wellsville’s current 1,150 homes, would change the city and whether it would be beneficial.