A national “Day of Service,” commemorating the twin towers attack in the U.S. on September 11, 2001, will be held on September 18 here due to the Peach Days celebration on the 11th in Brigham City.
Corinne City Council contemplated possible acts of service in which everyone could participate. Suggestions included a general city cleanup day, litter removal, service to elderly citizens, and work in the cemetery. Mayor Brett Merkley suggested that in the future a memorial to the Chinese citizenry who contributed so much to the history of Corinne would be appropriate.
Lyle Clark again petitioned the city council to clean up the existing land maps and plats to give clear title to land claimed by him and by the city. Mayor Merkley agreed and will seek legal counsel in the procedure.
Ever played in a foam machine? Corinne First Ward party introduced that to kids during the evening, and were still looking for some little ones at the end of the night. Not really, but it was a real hit last week.
The committee working on the Methodist Church restoration is going forward with plans for fundraising ideas. Spokesperson Karen Caldwell mentioned a “Go Fund Me” is a possibility. Lisa Marble said an art auction is also in the future, all proceeds going to the church restoration fund.
Condolences to the Linda and Newell Norman family as Linda’ mother, Bernice Anderson of Bear River City, passed away last week. The community is still reeling from the passing of missionary Mike Davis and continuous tender thoughts are with the family.
And what is going on with hurt heels and broken ankles and replaced knees and shoulders? What is in the water this past little while? Best wishes for speedy recoveries to all those suffering from these serious owies.