To those who persist in using Christmas decorations this late into the new year, your resilience is recognized.
The gloomy, cold, wet weather is taking its toll on cheerful reporting. The cows are wet, the starlings are sitting in trees, the geese are flying way high, horses won’t even look at you, the driveway vacillates between soggy and ice covered. January must be near its end.
Corinne City Cleanup Days were the topic of much discussion during the recent city council meeting. Usually held in the month of May, plans need to be made soon in order to work around pickup and delivery on a “free dump” day at the landfill.
The usual plan is to have four dumpsters scattered about town. Residents fill them up and trash is picked up by EconoWaste, taken to the landfill and returned for refills. This method cost the city approximately $4,800 for the week last year.
Councilmembers regret to report that citizens often place dangerous and unacceptable items in the bins such as tires, batteries, and other hazardous materials despite the letter that goes out specifically naming prohibited items.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell suggested a volunteer be available to monitor the items being put into the dumpsters. Unfortunately, many items are discarded during dark. Items are also placed outside the bins if they are full, making cleanup the city’s chore.
What about a voucher given to individuals to use at the landfill for free dumping? Unfortunately, not all citizens have access to a truck or trailer, making this idea unfair to some.
The council agreed that cleanup day is a positive thing and needs to be continued, and they will continue to work for a positive solution.
The Corinne Fire Department is an integral part of Corinne government. The team is a certified Basic EMT First Responder group, trained and qualified, not only in firefighting, but in assisting in the case of medical trauma as in traffic accidents, home accidents, etc.
Fire Chief Clint Norman reported the department consists of 25 trained volunteers from both Corinne City and West Corinne. As the area continues to grow in population, so do calls resulting in volunteers who are called upon to respond at any time, resulting in lost time at work and time with their families. Employers also suffer as they lose valuable employee hours.
Calls to the fire department averaged 373 in 2018 and over 400 in 2019, reported Norman. During Thanksgiving weekend, first responders ended up staying overnight at the fire station due to the number of calls and the storm, he said. There is always room for another volunteer; he encourages those interested to make an application.
The suggestion was proposed that a full-time fire department be organized in the city with individuals on call at all times who would assess situations and make calls to those volunteers as needed.
The city budget would need to be adjusted to pay for such employees, perhaps resulting in a property tax increase.
City councilmembers applauded Norman and his team for their help and diligence in aiding and protecting the community, acknowledging it must be hard to assist those whom you know personally in a difficult situation.