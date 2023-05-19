.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Another successful baseball season for Bear River ended last week after a roller-coaster ride through the 4A state tournament.
After sweeping Pine View in the super-regional round the week before, the Bears experienced a heartbreaking loss and a thrilling win in the bracket round before being eliminated by a familiar foe.
The Bears started Monday against Snow Canyon, the top overall seed in the tournament. Bear River led throughout the game until a walk-off home run gave the Warriors the win, 3-2.
After two scoreless innings, the Bears took a 2-0 lead in the third on an RBI single by Talon Marble, followed by another score off a wild Snow Canyon pitch.
For six and a half innings, Degan Rigby and the Bears confounded the Warriors' offense. Snow Canyon's only score came on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning until Ryder Harrison finally got ahold of a Rigby pitch in the bottom of the seventh, knocking one out of the park for two runs and the walk-off win.
Both teams finished with six hits, with Marble and Ryker Jeppsen each connecting twice for the Bears. Rigby finished with three strikeouts on the afternoon.
The loss set up a showdown with Desert Hills on Tuesday. Another close game went the Bears' way this time as they pulled out a narrow 11-10 win over the Thunder to stay alive in the tournament.
Trailing 8-9 heading into the seventh and final inning, the Bears scored three runs in the top of the inning to take the lead. Desert Hills plated one run in the bottom, but Bear River closed the door to preserve the win.
Up next was a Wednesday game against Mountain Crest. Things got out of hand quickly as the Mustangs put up six runs in the first inning and five in the second to sprint out to an early 11-1 lead. The Bears played the Mustangs evenly after that, but were unable to cut into the lead as Mountain Crest won 15-5 to send the Bears home.
Bear River ended the season at 16-11 overall and 8-7 in Region 11 games. The Bears will have some big shoes to fill next season with the departure of seniors Tyton Roche, Calvin Carter, Ryker Jeppsen and Kellen Hess, but will still have high expectations with plenty of talent returning.
