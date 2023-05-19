Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Another successful baseball season for Bear River ended last week after a roller-coaster ride through the 4A state tournament.

After sweeping Pine View in the super-regional round the week before, the Bears experienced a heartbreaking loss and a thrilling win in the bracket round before being eliminated by a familiar foe.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.