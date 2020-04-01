In accordance with her demands last week to give the Sunday home church lesson, Ruby Wheatley told about the parable of the olive tree. She told the parable, asked questions, and waited for the answers before going on. “She did really good,” her proud mother Laura says.
Laura says four of her six girls did schooling at home. They are eager to learn and so far are cooperating well. The family is doing home exercises and watching videos about exercising.
One novel thing about their piano and guitar lessons is the teachers are listening to them over the phone. Laura says school is out until May.
Also during school time, Laura and girls made a necessary trip to town — slowly. On their way, going and coming, stops and further slowdowns were made to observe signs of the coming spring. What kinds of birds were flying, and out here at Promontory, what kinds of animals were in evidence — dogs, horses, cows, sheep, etc. No one said a word about being bored!
Although Orson and Jeannette Poulsen were fairly content to be at home, they did take a drive down to Promontory Point at the southern end of the Promontory mountain range. They are taking all precautions to avoid COVID-19. They saw no animal life.
The Poulsens also attended a funeral for Orson’s granddaughter in Ogden. We sympathize with them.
Boyd Udy is fixing and/or replacing fences on the perimeters of the ranch. He also says he is tired of being cooped up due to the weather and everything.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are mostly staying home to keep well. “There is still plenty to do around here,” Starr says. They are also sharing meals and meal preparation with Starr’s brother Patrick. Sometimes they go to his home, and sometimes he goes to their home.
The Mitchells are looking forward to begin tilling the ground for their garden. They check on their new trees to be sure all is well with them.
Daughter-in-law Ashley is doing great on home schooling her daughters Gabi and Madi. She also is very good with craft projects to teach and entertain her girls. They seem content in spite of the interruption to their regular schedules.
Monday last week was an at-home day for Winnie Richman. She did a lot outside and inside to keep busy. She also took time to assess the fat steers to see if they were at a fat condition on schedule to be ready to go to the butcher in May. As near as she could tell by looking at their backbones and hip bones, they will be ready. Their backbones are surrounded by meat and fat, and don’t stick out obviously. Their hip bones also are much less obvious. Also, even though they do buck and play, they are tending to waddle when they move slowly. All are good signs that they will be ready by May. Winnie can hardly wait.
Tuesday, Winnie drove to town to get more grain for those steers and cat food for her cats. That evening, after chores and watering, daughter Heather Lott came out and unloaded the grain into the steel box near the steers’ feed-through. She then stopped by to chat and do a few puzzle-piece placements. “Thank you Heather,” Winnie says gratefully.
Wednesday was another no art class. It seems to her everything she enjoys doing has been canceled — art, church, choir practice, NBA, window shopping. She thinks there is an expletive to describe her feelings.
Friday was another town day. Winnie got it all taken care of and came home to early chores. She loves Jeopardy!, but after the news at 7 p.m., she needs to do whatever she can to keep busy before bedtime. The puzzle helps a lot.
Sunday after home church, good friends Jeff, Tiffany and Sheridan Schultz came out with the sacrament and good conversation. “Thank you, Jeff and family,” Winnie says gratefully.
Sunday afternoon, son Aaron and April came to the ranch to feed the cows and prepare for two new bulls that Winnie had purchased from the Keller Cattle Company. Son Lyle, his son Brantzen, and Tony and Tazen Gonzalez came too. Winnie didn’t want only one boy to do all the work since she worried it would be dangerous, so two or three strong men would be better. All went well. The corrals were cleared into piles, and the fences re-secured so the bulls would be safely enclosed. After the work, Lyle and his son and the Gonzalez’ went home, and Aaron and April stayed to help Winnie find the last missing pieces to her puzzle. They found all but one. It is still missing. Winnie again went to bed early, tired but happy.