In the Republican state convention, held virtually on Saturday, April 25, Kris Udy had the honor of being elected as a national delegate and a presidential elector.
As a national delegate, she will attend the National Republican Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in August, to represent Congressional District 1. There are three national delegates for each of the four congressional districts. Rob Bishop came in first and Kris came in second (Editor’s note: Stan Summers was also chosen as a national delegate).
“I am so excited about this!” she says. “I have worked so hard within our party to keep our conservative principles at the forefront. It is an honor to have the trust and support of state delegates.”
The presidential process is the formal part of the election process. On the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, the electors meet in their representative states. It is a huge honor. Utah has six electoral votes for the whole state. Kris will be representing Congressional District 1 in casting our vote for president and vice president at the state capitol. This is then recorded in the national and state archives.
“If you are a political nerd, this is a high honor,” she says.
In other Udy news, Boyd is working hard around the ranch doing spring work and keeping safe from the COVID-19.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen attended the funeral of a dear friend up in Rigby, Idaho on Saturday. It was out of doors and well attended. He was one of the people the Poulsens met while on their mission in Nauvoo. We sympathize with them.
Orson says the peas he planted in his garden are starting to come up. It is still too soon for potatoes and green beans to begin to show above the ground. He started some onions from tiny little onions instead of from seeds. This is a first attempt to use little onions instead of onion seeds.
He is boarding two horses and owns two horses. He rides every morning using one or two of the horses.
Orson says their quilt cottage is coming along well with the help of a friend. The plumbing is all done; there are no leaks in the system.
While on their mission to Nauvoo, Jeannette admired a stained glass window in the temple there. The pattern is called the inverted star. She bought a little stained-glass replica and brought it home. She told Orson she thought a larger, painted replica would look great on the side of the quilting cottage. Orson made a huge replica and put it on the side of the cottage that faces the road. It is beautiful. The couple is mostly just staying at home and staying healthy.
The Wheatley family has not moved into their new home yet. Laura is still doing home school with her four school-aged daughters. This will continue until the regular school year ends. She says there will be some summer school, but the girls will be allowed to choose scholarly activities. She also says maybe they will make some farm visits. However, the family is still basically homebound and obeying the rules.
Winnie Richman is staying home for more than she is used to. Monday, son Lyle and his son Brantzen came to the ranch in the evening and unloaded grain for the fat steers. One more week and they will be gone. Yes!
Thursday, Winnie had a doctor’s appointment. She was worried about a deep, rumbling cough, but no fever. She received medication and was pronounced COVID-19-free. “Thank you, Dr. Lindee Allen,” Winnie says with great relief.
Friday, Winnie was home doing things around the house and yard.
Sunday, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen came to the Double S Bar during midmorning. Orson administered the sacrament for Winnie, Jeannette and himself. It was a very wonderful meeting. Conversation flowed freely along enlightening lines.
Just as the Poulsens were about to leave, son Lyle and his son Brantzen came through the gate. They came to get Winnie’s big tractor and plow ready to do spring work. They also did some harrowing in Winnie’s field. Brantzen enjoyed driving the big tractor for the first time. Lyle also filled the tractor’s fuel tank, an arduous job for Winnie, but seemingly easy for a tall, much younger man.
An early dinner after chores, and early to bed, were just what Winnie needed to finish her day.