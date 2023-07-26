Plymouth Baby Contest 2023

Top (Left to right): Haizley Cook, Laykin Nelson, Nixon Hopkins, Cole Cervantez, Ryatt Doutre, Teagan Hurd, XayVen Peterson, Niko Lopez, Kloee Berry, Nixon Seger Bottom (Left to right): Swayde Kelly, Trey Sanchez, Taggart Shannon, Hanna Hupp
This year’s Plymouth Baby Contest winners of each age group are as follows:
0-3 months: The King is Nixon Hopkins, son of Colton and Wendy Hopkins and the Queen is Ryatt Doutre, daughter of Jarett and Haylee Doutre.
4-6 months: King is Niko Lopez, son of Christian and Taya Lopez and the Queen is Haizley Cook, daughter of Roudy and Morgan Cook.
7-9 months: King is Taggart Shannon, son of Jed and McKayla Shannon and the Queen is Kloee Berry, daughter of Clay and Kelsie Berry.
10-13 months: King is XayVen Peterson, son of BrayVen Peterson and Keltsey Anderson and Queen is Swayde Kelly, daughter of Gauge and Lindsey Kelly.
14-19 months: King is Teagan Hurd, son of Karlee Hurd and Queen is Laykin Nelson, daughter of Payton and Tori Nelson.
20-23 months: King is Nixon Seger, son of Dillon and Tyra Seger and Queen is Hanna Hupp, daughter of Josh and Jacy Hupp.
2 years: King is Trey Sanchez, son of Aj and Nicole Sanchez and Queen is Chloe Cervantez, daughter of Sheldon and Stacie Cervantez.
Addie Garder created the balloon arch.
