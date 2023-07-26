Plymouth Baby Contest 2023

Top (Left to right): Haizley Cook, Laykin Nelson, Nixon Hopkins, Cole Cervantez, Ryatt Doutre, Teagan Hurd, XayVen Peterson, Niko Lopez, Kloee Berry, Nixon Seger Bottom (Left to right): Swayde Kelly, Trey Sanchez, Taggart Shannon, Hanna Hupp

 Courtesy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This year’s Plymouth Baby Contest winners of each age group are as follows:

0-3 months: The King is Nixon Hopkins, son of Colton and Wendy Hopkins and the Queen is Ryatt Doutre, daughter of Jarett and Haylee Doutre.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.