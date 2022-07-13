Top row (left to right) Nixon Seger, Suttyn Udy, Hannah Jo Hupp, Trey Sanchez, Amelia Sandburg, Copper Madsen, Jagger Chournos. Bottom row (left to right) Chloe Cervantez, Saylor Holden, Rex Shannon, Baylor Smith, Waylon Williamson, Jeremiah Burbidge.
The annual Plymouth baby contest was held on June 30. The kings and queens in each age group are:
• 0-5 months: King — Waylon Williamson (Mikaela and Kolby Williamson). Queen — Baylor Smith (Maddi and Kyle Smith)
• 6-8 months: King — Nixon Seger (Dillon and Tyra Seger). Queen — Suttyn Poppie Udy (Jake and Bailey Udy)
• 9-12 months: King — Jeremiah Burbidge (Mykenna and Chase Burbidge). Queen — Hanna Jo Hupp (Josh and Jacy Hupp)
• 13-17 months: King — Trey Sanchez (Nicole and AJ Sanchez). Queen — Saylor Holden (Charcy and Wyatt Holden)
• 18-20 months: King — Jagger Chournos (Sierra Woodward and Braxton Chournos). Queen — Chloe Cervantez (Stacie and Sheldon Cervantez)
• 21-24 months: King — Rex Shannon (Mckayla and Jed Shannon). Queen — Amelia Sandburg (Rick and Tawsha Sandburg)
• Two years: King — Copper Madsen (Zack and Jasmine Madsen). Queen — Emery Summers (Jacqueline and Rugar Summers)
The balloon arch was made by Addie Gardner.
