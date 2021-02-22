Police are looking for three individuals and a truck that was used to take four snowblowers in the middle of the night from a local business earlier this month.
At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, a security camera filmed a truck pulling up in front of The Bear River Valley Country Store in Corinne. The footage shows three people getting out, loading the snowblowers onto a trailer, and quickly leaving the scene.
The snowblowers were sitting out, unsecured, in front of the store, according to Store Manager Zach Davis.
“Unfortunately we didn’t have them cabled down,” Davis said. “Everything else was cabled down, but (the snowblowers have) been sitting there all winter, and it must have tempted them enough.”
Sgt. Austin Bowcutt of the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle used in the theft is a black or dark-colored, four-door Toyota Tundra truck from the model year 2004, 2005 or 2006. Authorities were unable to obtain a license plate number from the security footage, but Bowcutt said it has Utah “In God We Trust” plates.
Davis said employees didn’t notice the snowblowers were missing until almost three days after they were taken. He said the store sees theft occasionally, but believes whoever took the snowblowers knew about them beforehand and had planned the heist.
“People that do this, they pay attention,” he said. “They figure out how and when to get you.”
Bowcutt said that based on the circumstances and the rural location of the store, it’s likely that the thieves live somewhere in Northern Utah.
“It isn’t on a main road or the freeway,” he said. “We’re trying to focus on Cache, Box Elder and Weber counties.”
The snowblowers that went missing include a Troy-Bilt two-stage 24-inch 208 cc; two Troy-Bilt single-stage 21-inch 208 ccs; and a blue Snow Joe electric, 40-volt cordless 18-inch. Davis said the total value of the stolen merchandise is about $2,400.
In addition to leaving the snowblowers outside and unsecured, Davis said the store didn’t have their serial numbers recorded, making them more difficult to trace.
He said he and the other store employees are putting more strict security protocols in place after learning a lesson the hard way. They are now moving equipment inside the store at the end of each day, making regular rounds to look for suspicious activity, and capturing a serial number from every piece of equipment that comes in.
“We’re a little more diligent now,” he said.
The store posted the security footage of the incident on its Facebook page, and the sheriff’s department has done the same. Davis is encouraging people to be on the lookout on local classified ad websites and other public selling forums for the specific models that were taken.
“We won’t keep our hopes up as far as getting them back, but you never know,” he said.
Anyone who may have information about the theft is encouraged to contact Bowcutt at (435) 734-3857 or email albowcutt@boxeldercounty.org