The Portage Town Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14 started with a discussion of monitors for the fire department. Monitors would save a lot of time and also be safer because of the coronavirus. This will be decided on next month.
Announcements were sent out with September water bills about the need to clear all the trees from the upper springs to ensure that the spring is able to function properly for the coming years. People who needed or wanted to help harvest some trees for themselves or others for timber this winter were encouraged to contact Tyson Nelson. Not many responded and the need is still there.
There has been some tree removal at the springs, which is slow going because of the wet wood and the weight involved. Don Harris has volunteered to help with his equipment to see if some of the trees can be dragged down into the church property to dry out and cut. Contact Tyson Nelson (801) 725-4790 to schedule a time to come and get this firewood for your homes for the coming winter.
The road department discussed road lights that have been replaced. As the town grows there will be a need for more lighting within the city limits for security and safety. The county will be patching as needed around town before winter. Grover Excavation fixed the street on 8800 South with asphalt. Bills received from the County were approved to be paid, and this pretty much completes the road project on 8800 West.
In planning and zoning, Martina John discussed the passing of the new “Welcome packet; Building permit procedures.” The council looked it over and passed it. A 45-minute discussion was then had concerning the proposed changes to the town ordinances. These will not be passed until a properly advertised public hearing meeting has been held in which the votes will be cast.
Sgt. Ted Bennett was present to give the call report. He reported that there had been car thefts in Garland and the surrounding area, and usually this spreads out into the rural areas. He warned that citizens should keep their cars locked and off the street if possible. The thieves pull up to the vehicle, jump out except for the driver, jump in the car in question and take off. This is called “smash and run.” Be cautious, be prepared, and think about what could happen.