Regular council business was taken care of starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 13. Council members and guests maintained the six-foot distance and wore a mask.
First order of business was review of self-evaluation audit that is conducted each year at the end of December. It was conducted by Recorder Kathryn Munns, Mayor Nic Tree and Council Member Lesley Smith. This audit is to identify opportunities for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the internal audit activity and identify areas for improvement.
Several of the items will be installed and updated this upcoming year. One of the items to review for the upcoming year will be the fraud risk assessment. The office of the state auditor regularly receives complaints of fraud or abuse by local governments. They are also aware of internal investigations performed by local governments of their own officials and employees. The level of concern by the public and local and state officials is great. Many have asked the office for more direction on how to prevent such occurrences in the future. There are directions for each town and city governments to follow.
Mayor Tree brought up the need to have a representative from the town to be on the Mosquito Abatement District Board for a four-year term. He volunteered to continue for the next four years because he has been serving in that capacity.
Review of departments indicated that the only one department had information to share, which was from planning and zoning. Jeremy and Teresa Wooley will be building a new home at 8875 W. 26000 North, which is north of the Brent and Juanita East property and west of Jeff and Laura Nelson’s property. Plans and diagrams were passed around to the council and voted on and approved. Slash T Property LLC was also seeking a permit to build another large shed on their property, and this was also voted on and approved.
Council Member John also led a discussion and vote to lengthen the time limit for agenda items to be on the planning and zoning agenda.
Mayor Tree then turned the meeting to discussion of the position of a new clerk/recorder position. Four resumes were received and were sent to the Council members prior to the meeting. They were Martina John, Kori Williams, Mariah Huggins and Grant Smith. Questions were asked and answered. Mayor Tree made his selection and then the council voted to sustain. The applicant that the mayor picked was Kori Williams, and the council voted to confirm. Kathrine Munns will stay on to train as long as needed.
Notice was taken that the council room has new windows. They were installed by Local Glass, which is owned by Keri and Heidi Smith, new residents of Portage. These are sliding windows that will give fresh air in the summer and more circulation.
Sgt. Ted Bennett will still be our liaison from the county sheriff’s office for the next year.