At the most recent Portage Town Council meeting, Zac Covington from the Bear River Association of Governments was present to discuss the wildlife planning for this year.
The Utah Wildfire Risk Assessment for Portage was passed out and discussed as to what risk Portage Town and surrounding areas are in. This is derived from www.UtahwildfireRisk,utah.gov. Covington will be joining the meeting the meeting on Oct. 24, to discuss if any upgrades are needed and to analyze the CBGE grant.
The council then reviewed to approve the RV Resolution 2019-05. This establishes rules and regulations governing the placement of and requirements for occupying recreational vehicles placed on lots located in Portage. There was a discussion of length of stay, and the council approved 120 days total for the year if occupied, and no restrictions for unoccupied. If you would like to see all of the details, please contact Town Clerk Kathrine Munns.
Tyson Nelson discussed, and a vote was taken, on a water ordinance change for fire hydrants.
The road department discussed placing a light on a pole at 25720 N. 9200 West. This is a very dark corner in town and could be a safety hazard to the neighborhood. Rocky Mountain Power is saying that a transformer would have to be installed and a light on a pole on the west side of the street. The cost would be approximately $2,900.
Glenn Jacobson has the spraying of weeds on the roads finished. He is also helping the road department wherever needed.
Discussion also continued of trimming the trees on Main Street and also in the park area.
The used culvert pipes and the pile of rocks at the burn pile need to be disposed of as soon as possible. The council decided that a raffle will be held with numbers painted on pipes in question. Raffle tickets will be purchased by interested participants from Lesley Smith. On a to-be-determined date and time, interested parties will come to the burn pile to take possession of pipe or rock.
Sgt. Bennett did not have a callout report, but reiterated to keep all of your possessions under lock and key. A lot of robberies of every kind have been going on in small towns.