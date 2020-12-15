The Portage Town Council meeting was unusual and more concise for December. Mayor Nic Tree was following instructions per the governor's mandate concerning public meetings. Due to the current pandemic and rise of cases, the seating was six feet apart and everyone wore masks. “This way,” he stated, “the participants stay safe and within guidelines.”
The agenda only contained priority items, and Tree also asked planning and zoning to take the same safety measures. Planning and zoning then decided to cancel their meeting until after the first of the year.
The opening ceremony was conducted as usual, with the flag salute and the prayer and review and approval of minutes from November, approval of bills and review of financial reports.
Voting was then opened for a resolution establishing options for electronic meetings for Portage. This contains guidelines, directions and verifications to follow. The resolution passed unanimously.
There will also be a posting for the recorder/clerk position for the town. It will be posted on Facebook and in the Leader, plus will go out in the December water bills. The deadline for those interested will be Jan. 13 before town council meets.
All of the council members, plus the recorder and treasurer, received notification from Tree concerning yearly training for the State of Utah. These are online classes from the Office of the State Auditor and include Administration of Government Agency, Open and Public Meetings, District Board Training and Introductory Training for Municipal Officials. These classes are given online, and then a short evaluation is given to each participant. When completed, a certificate is then given and is sent to the mayor. Each person serving in the community is required to complete this training.
There was not a department review at this time. Sgt. Bennett from the sheriff's department said they just had a few calls this past month. One was for a barking dog. He said the department really can't do much about this unless the town council has a resolution concerning noise disturbance.
A vote was taken for new windows for the Town Hall. The two windows, north and south in the council room, will be replaced with sliding windows to let in circulation for the area.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:36 p.m., which is a record for any council meeting.