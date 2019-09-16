Mayor Nic Tree was not present at this meeting and Tyson Nelson was Mayor Pro temp. Officer Bennett also were not present. The meeting opened as usual with approximately ten people in attendance. The opening ceremony progressed as usual and the regular business was handled.
Public comments were opened to those that were present and one of the comments concerned the “Burn Pile.” People need to pay attention to the sign when entering the area. Garbage, cardboard boxes and other debris that cannot be burned should never be dumped. Please, pay attention to the sign posted at the gate. This area is for public use but the rules need to be observed and complied with. This is not a place to use when you do not have a garbage container or your container is full. There is also a large pile of rock and some pipe that are in this area for use but need consent of the council. Please contact Lesley Smith if interested in either of these products.
Norma Lasa read some considerations she proposed that the council should consider in deciding and making issues for the town. She shared some excellent ideas.
The meeting then went to departments. Discussion from the water department concerning ordinance changes for the new fire hydrant installations. Homeowners who have meters greater than 3/4 inch in diameter could include an additional maintenance cost.
Lesley Smith and Bill Gilson, County Supervisor, will be meeting with Janna Wilkinson from FEMA at the first of next week concerning the PA grant information of the completed project. The project was estimated by FEMA to cost a total of $14, 733.70 with FEMA paying out 75% of the total. This included repairs to the Cemetery Road (site1) and 8800 (site 2) mitigation measures for the culverts. She is very interested in viewing the road and all the improvements in both areas.
Planning and Zoning had several permits for the council to discuss and vote on. First was Ed Rogers two building permits for house and shed on his property at the four way stop. This was approved and passed by the council. The next shed was approved for Ashly Hohlios property across from fire station. The council also reviewed a resolution, which if past would establish rules and regulations governing the placement of the requirements for occupying recreational vehicles placed on lots located in the Town of Portage.
Such as length of stay, utility connections, parking, and that lots occupied by these recreational vehicles would be required to meet the same standards for cleanliness and fire safety as all other lots in the Town of Portage. This was discussed and a final decision will be made at the next council meeting.
Tyson Nielson discussed the possibility of the Chile Cook Off for October. This was held last year and was a success. The date of Oct. 18, 2019, was approved and funds decided upon. Monday Oct. 9, there was a diesel truck that caused some major destruction to the park area. The suspect was apprehended and the county will be in charge of the reconstruction of the park area. Bids will be put out to area landscapers to bid on this job. Reportedly there were only a couple of sprinklers broken in need of repair.
Announcement was made that Portage water would be turned off Thursday the Oct. 12, for new connections.