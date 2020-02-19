Exciting news was discussed at Portage Town Council meeting last Wednesday. Our fire department has a new (to us) fire truck. It is in good condition, a 1996 model. A sale is pending for the old fire truck that has been at the fire department forever, only not working. We have also received a 2006 first responder squad vehicle from Tremonton.
Regular business was conducted and we moved on to the public hearing for the water ordinance 2020-01 section 33: fire hydrant;
2020-02 section 14: separate connections; 2020-03 section 15: unauthenticated users; and 2020-04 section 17: period for visitors.
Under review of departments the council discussed with the councilman over water and passed each section individually. Discussion and vote on RV Resolution will be voted on in the March meeting.
Lesley Smith began review of departments with the statement that there are a few potholes in town that will be filled shortly. Martina John introduced Brittany and Eli Wolf concerning a building permit. They will be building south of her parents home (Grant and Susan Bell) on 8800 South. A building permit was approved by the council to move forward.
A discussion was had on a violation letter for town ordinances, which has not been updated since 2015. Tyson Nielson reported on the park issues with some repairs for the public restroom doors.
Sgt. Bennett and a deputy were present to discuss 15 call-out reports for Portage last month, one of which was a dog issue that concerned a dog on someone else’s property which included an animal being killed.
Please be advised that legal documents and proceedings of any meeting can be obtained at the Portage Town offices.