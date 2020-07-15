The most recent Portage Town Council meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. July 8. General business was conducted which included pledge of allegiance and prayer. Everyone attending was asked to wear masks. Some did so, and some chose not to.
There was a discussion of the RV Resolution 2020-01 to approve recreational vehicles. This resolution establishes rules and regulations governing the placement of and requirement for occupying recreational vehicles placed on lots located in town. This resolution includes length of stay, utility connections, parking, and lots placed on. Concern is that these vehicles come during the summer months without utility connections and waste disposal. The vote was tabled until next month’s meeting for the council to make the decision.
The mayor announced to those present that the transportation corridor grant was approved by the Council of Governments. Some of this money will be used to finish 8800 West and prepare for winter, and some will be used to do repairs around town such as potholes, barrow pits, adding more gravel to existing roads and grading roads. There is still concern about 8800 West going south and making it more safe coming into town. Signs that are too far away from the road will be moved in closer. Some speed signs will be added, and there has been and will be more police presence in that area.
A speed enforcement evaluator was placed on the road May 30 to June 11. A record was kept of how many vehicles traveled the road, what time of day and how fast they were going. A travel meter will be placed in the near future on the north incoming traffic side of the road that will give more detailed information.
The sheriffs department is concerned about the speed and also vehicles that are not stopping at stop signs and not obeying the laws on the Portage streets. Children have been seen walking down Main Street in the twilight when they could hardly be seen, and also four-wheelers tearing down the same street at dusk with no lights and children with no helmets on. We must be more careful of children in the dangerous situations.
Martina John presented a building permit for the council to approve for Rodney John on 8900 West. They are bringing in a shed to be permanently placed on the property. They have also added a new roof and other additions to the property. The permit was approved.
The parks department discussed and approved the sale of the old park mowers. The mowers went to Nic Tree and Amanda Loftus.
Sgt. Bennett announced that there were too many fireworks on the Fourth of July going off too late into the night. For the 24th, celebration fireworks are approved for July 22-25 and only until 11 p.m. except for July 24, when they are allowed until midnight.