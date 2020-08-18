Portage Mayor Nic Tree was not able to be present at last week’s town council meeting, and Tyson Nelson stepped in to conduct. The meeting started at 6 p.m. with prayer and a salute to the flag. Regular town business was conducted and then proceeded to the first resolution. This was the RV resolution 2020-01, which establishes rules and regulations governing the placement of and requirements for occupying recreational vehicles placed on lots located in Portage. The vote was three to one in favor of the resolution.
The council then discussed the burning of the dump pile. It needs to be burned as soon as a fire permit can be obtained. It has been a couple of years, and needs to be taken care of this year. The council decided to contact Robert Barrow of the fire department.
Time was then turned over to the road department. Lesley Smith turned time over to Susan Bell, who had concerns about 8800 West south of town. No speed signs had been put up, and no gravel laid on the street in front of her house and the new ones being built further south. Smith told her of the plans for the signs and said the gravel would be done before winter. Signs will be up when received from the county and the order for hardware is in hand.
There was a speed enforcement evaluator placed on 8800 West south of town on Saturday, May 30, which recorded speeds, time and date of each vehicle that traveled the road. At this time a speed trailer is not available for use, but as soon as possible will be placed to research further on the vehicle usage.
A sheet of the Corridor Preservation Fund financial statement showing charges and payments made to each entity involved in the construction was passed to each of the council members. Box Elder County granted Portage Town another $45,000 to complete the project. Discussion was also held concerning the repair of the town streets for the winter, and also to finish the barrow pits and cement work on 8800 West.
The department must also consider the budget for the winter months for snow plowing. It was reported that the stop/street sign had been hit on 25900 and was nowhere to be seen. Smith investigated this and found that the sign was in the garage of the people living south of the road, and will be reinstalled shortly.
In planning and zoning matters, Martina John reported that Denece Tree had put a building permit on hold for a carport at her residence. Keri and Heidi Smith were present to discuss the lot that they will purchase across from the cemetery road. They now live in Garland and are excited at the prospect of living in Portage and enjoying a small town. The discussion concerning water and building permits will continue in next month’s meeting.
John has been working on the zoning ordinances and purposing updates. There is a need to make sure the procedure is done by law to update it correctly, then bring to the council to vote on.
It was also proposed that the planning and zoning committee and town council would have editable electronic copies of these ordinances.
Sgt. Bennett of the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office stated that there had been no callouts this last month. There still seems to be a problem with speeding in Portage. He suggested that the city officials also have to set the example of not speeding within town limits.