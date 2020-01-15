At last week’s Portage Town Council meeting, opening ceremonies progressed as usual with one exception: the new councilmembers for the 2020-23 term were sworn in. Martina John was sworn in to continue as council person over planning and zoning, and Tyson Nielsen as council person over parks. Congratulations!
At this time there was a discussion concerning meeting times for both council and zoning. It was voted that they would stay the same unless holidays were on those days in question, and then it would be moved to a different date after being publicized to the citizens of Portage. Utah law states what meetings must be held at least once a month throughout the year. A vote was taken also that town hall would start getting a weekly subscription of the Leader delivered. All these items were passed by the council.
A vote was taken of the State of Utah Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan —Urban Interface for Portage. The council had been given a copy of this plan at the November meeting to be able to study and decide if we agreed with the proposals. A vote was taken and the council passed the new fire plan agreement.
Tyson Nelson held a discussion for the water ordinance sections 13 through 17. These include fire hydrants, separate connections, unauthorized users, and period for visitors stay in Portage. The council voted to accept these changes. If you would like to view a copy, the public can view these at the town hall offices.
Lesley Smith discussed the Portage Town road projects both for the years 2019- 2020 and 2020-21. There will be additional shoulder work near the Idaho border heading south. This will be finished this coming summer and the shoulder billing will be complete in next year’s budget. There will also be more work done on the existing Portage town roads within the town limits.
Planning and zoning with Martina John discussed with the council the building permit for Ben Gudmunsen’s renovation. and also the building permit for Mariah and Mathew Huggins that will be south of the cemetery road. The Council voted and passed both permits.
Sgt. Bennett from the sheriff’s department presented the callout report. His emphasis was on the number of robberies that are happening throughout Box Elder County. He said, very emphatically, “Keep all things locked!” Even if you car is in a garage, keep it locked. Keep your sheds and any property that is vulnerable locked. He said, “People are hurting for money and they will take anything that they can put their hands on. This is a warning, tell your friends and neighbors about it.”