Visit the Tremonton Community Food Pantry on any given day, and you’re likely to see something from Post Consumer Brands on the shelves.
One of the largest employers in Tremonton, Post has a longstanding relationship with the pantry stretching back to when the company opened a cereal plant in town nearly two decades ago.
“They’ve been donating cereal to us ever since they came,” Food Pantry Director Cathy Newman said. “They’ve been very good to us.”
On a wall just inside the main entrance, the pantry proudly displays an oversized novelty check representing a $10,000 donation from the company a few years ago.
Last week, a group of local Post employees led by Plant Manager Mark Suchan spent Wednesday morning giving the pantry a makeover, applying a fresh coat of paint to a section of the concrete floor and re-caulking the spaces between floor sections as part of a company-wide community service effort.
Including the Tremonton plant, Post has a dozen locations in the United States and Canada. Each one is taking on a service project in its local market during April to mark National Volunteer Month, and to fulfill the mission of the company’s “Ingredients for Good” initiative, said Kurt Oborn, senior human resources manager for Post Consumer Brands.
“We specifically chose food because we’re in the food business,” Oborn said of the decision to spend the morning at the pantry. “We wanted to reach out and do something to help other people get the food they need.”
Government agencies and hunger-focused nonprofit groups report that more than 43.6 million people in the United States and Canada live in food-insecure households. In both countries, families and individuals of color, especially Black and indigenous people, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity.
According to Feeding America’s latest projections, one in nine people in Utah, including one in eight kids, is facing hunger today. Food insecurity spiked during the pandemic, putting increased strain on community food resources and underscoring just how close many families and individuals are to facing food insecurity.
Oborn said the community-oriented effort in Tremonton is an extension of the everyday culture at the local Post plant, where employees are allowed to take free cereal home at the end of their shifts. The facility produces more than 113 million pounds of cereal each year, which equates to about 1.2 billion bowls.
The plant also holds a popular sale every year that has customers lining up outside the door to buy cereal for $1 per bag, with proceeds benefiting United Way.
Newman said the support of companies like Post becomes especially important at a time when inflation is driving up the cost of food and other consumer goods, and fuel prices have skyrocketed to historic highs.
“We’re seeing more families and new families,” she said. “They’re just on the edge and don’t need to come in, and then the gas prices go way up and that just kind of puts them over, so they need that little bit of help.”
The pantry, located at 180 S. Tremont St. is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and is always accepting donations of food, household items and money. For more information, call (435) 257-9530.
The Tremonton City website offers a convenient way to donate to the pantry. Visit www.tremontoncity.org and click on the “Donate Funds to the Food Pantry” button.