Law enforcement officials in Box Elder County are investigating the death of a range bull in a remote part of the county as a possible crime, and are offering a substantial reward for information leading to a conviction of anyone who might be involved.
According to information from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, ranchers Brent and Bill Rose of Park Valley found one of their bulls dead on the side of the road on Sept. 30 on the east side of Ingham Pass in the Grouse Creek Mountains. The bull, which was last seen alive in the area on Sept. 24, was valued at $7,000.
In cooperation with the Utah Department of Agriculture, the carcass was delivered to the Utah State University Diagnostic Lab in Logan for a necropsy.
“After a significant effort to determine cause of death, the results were inconclusive as to the cause,” a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office stated.
The sheriff’s office is seeking any information that might aid in determining the cause of the bull’s death, and is urging anyone who was in the Ingham Pass area between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 to contact Sgt. Steve Eddington at (435) 734-3874.
In the event the death is found to be human caused, a $4,000 reward is offered by the owners, Utah Department of Agriculture, Utah Cattlemen’s Association and the Utah Farm Bureau for information that leads to the apprehension, prosecution and conviction of anyone who may be involved in the death of the animal.