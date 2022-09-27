The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning.
The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
The flags are also flying in a display at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, as well as one in Cedar City.
According to the “More Than a Flag” initiative’s website, a review committee will consider the public’s thoughts and send their top choices to the Utah State Flag Task Force, which is co-chaired by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The task force will pick a flag to present to state legislature in hopes of approval this winter.
According to the website, Utah’s first state flag was made in 1903 when the governor asked the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers to design the emblem. It was designed to be used at the St. Louis World’s Fair.
According to a 2010 Deseret News article about the rediscovery of the first flag, the banner was created because the St. Louis event was set to host a parade of states. It depicted the state seal in white over a blue background. At the bottom of the flag sat the state’s name.
More Than a Flag’s history page says the governor ordered the flag to be made in full color nine years later to fly aboard the USS Utah battleship. It was manufactured with a golden circle around the seal. The addition to the design wasn’t officially authorized until after the product’s creation in 1913. It’s believed the flag was lost with the vessel when Pearl Harbor was ambushed at the beginning of World War II.
In 1922, another variation of the flag was ordered when the governor wanted the flag’s colors to resemble more closely to those in 1903. The background around the seal was changed to blue, but “1847” was erroneously placed.
A 2010 article from the The Salt Lake Tribune indicated the year legally should have been included inside the shield. Instead, it was instead placed beneath and flags were printed that way for over eight decades.
Utah state congress resolved to correct the error in 2011.
Though the history of the state flag is ripe with adjustments, and one nearly 90-year mistake, all 20 of the proposed flags represent much more extensive change than any prior alterations. None of the designs being considered include the state seal.
The 20 banners depict red arches, beehives, and mountains. Some of them contain orange, yellow, and red.
“Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, along with legislative leaders, believe that designing a new state flag offers Utahns the chance to talk about who we are now,” More Than a Flag’s website states. “It’s a chance to talk about bigger questions that get to the heart of our identity now — while still honoring and building upon our history.”
Some of those soon to be “building upon” Utah’s history wasted no time in examining the 20 options when they were presented in Logan.
As soon as the flags were displayed, valley resident Samantha Sanders came to see them with her three young kids, one of whom peered at the symbols from a stroller.
“I think it’s fun,” she said. “I want to submit a response, I think. I am not sure which one’s my favorite yet.”
She did appreciate the designs that incorporated the beehive, a symbol used throughout Utah’s history.
Riley, Samantha’s daughter, developed a preference for the design depicting a flower with a bright star in the center.
“I just like the petals and the stars,” she explained.
Declan, Riley’s brother, liked the flags showing mountains.