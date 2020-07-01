Independence Day celebrations across Box Elder County have been altered or canceled outright this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some local communities are still going forward with fireworks displays and other events as they try to keep Fourth of July traditions intact in the new era of social distancing.
Large, stadium-style shows in Utah’s bigger cities are off the table, and many small cities and towns are foregoing their usual community fireworks as well – but not all.
Corinne will put on a fireworks show beginning at dusk on Friday, July 3. People are invited to congregate in the city park, but are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.
Brigham City has canceled most of its traditional holiday activities this weekend, but is still planning a fireworks show on Saturday at Rees Pioneer Park.
Tremonton reserves its community fireworks display for the annual City Days celebration. While City Days has been scaled back considerably, the fireworks will proceed on Saturday, July 25.
Garland will have a fireworks show on Saturday, July 11 as part of a smaller Wheat & Beet Days celebration.
In most communities, fireworks will be limited to whatever individuals do at home. In addition to a talent show, highway cruise and other events, Perry is encouraging residents to “light up the night” with their own fireworks to see “which neighborhood or house can put on the best show.”
For those planning to light their own fireworks at home, communities including Brigham City and Perry have implemented restrictions in certain parts of their respective cities.
In the northern part of the county, cities are largely going along with the standard Utah regulations, choosing not to implement their own restrictions. State law allows residents to light fireworks in non-restricted areas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-5 for Independence Day and July 22-25 for Pioneer Day, with lighting allowed until midnight on July 4 and 24.
Sales were slow last Friday afternoon at a fireworks stand in downtown Tremonton, but an employee there who declined to provide a name said she expected things to pick up this week as the holiday draws nearer.
Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton said there are no additional restrictions in place in unincorporated areas of the county for the Fourth of July weekend. He said recent rains have helped keep the fire danger relatively low for early July, but caution is still in order as hazardous fire conditions set in for the summer.
“We just ask that people are extremely careful as they do their own fireworks,” Barton said. “We’re good for now, but we’re heading into the dry season.”
Illegal use of fireworks is being blamed for a fire that broke out last weekend in Utah County and consumed nearly 500 acres, forcing evacuations and highlighting the potential danger of using fireworks outside of the allowed dates and places. The state Fire Marshal’s office encourages people to practice what it calls the “Four BEs”: Be prepared, be responsible, be safe and be aware.
In 2011, the Utah Legislature made certain types of fireworks illegal. These include firecrackers, cannon crackers, ground salutes, M-80s and all “M” class fireworks, cherry bombs, or other similar explosives.
Prohibited fireworks also include skyrockets, missile-type rocket, single-shot or reloadable aerial shells or mortars, or a cake containing more than 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition. Packaging should indicate how many grams an aerial firework contains.
Bottle rockets, Roman candles, or rockets mounted on wires or sticks are also against state law.
Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands including Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service lands. Utah State Parks are also off-limits to firework use.
As for general fire restrictions, Barton said Box Elder County will follow the lead of state and federal agencies, which he expects will issue restrictions shortly after the holiday weekend. Those will likely include a ban on campfires other than in designated areas, among other prohibitions meant to lessen the likelihood of costly and dangerous wildfires.
“We’re watching it very closely,” Barton said. “We’ll join with the state and BLM when they do theirs.”
For a list of fireworks restrictions statewide, visit https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/