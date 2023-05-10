Shortly after taking over as police chief, Dustin Cordova was among those responding to a double shooting — a rare occurrence in Tremonton, but not in the Salt Lake City suburb of Kearns, where Cordova was previously an officer with the Unified Police Department.
At the scene of the shooting last summer, Cordova noticed some key differences between the local response and how a similar situation would have been handled in Kearns.
“Normally on a scene like that, UPD would have probably 30 police cars there within a half hour,” he said. “Here we had six, and that’s only because the county sheriff saved us.”
In that moment it became starkly clear to Cordova, just a couple of weeks into his new job, that his department needed more officers.
“That should have been a SWAT team takedown,” he said. “That should have been twice as many officers, K-9s, but we did the best we could with what we had, and we got lucky that things worked our for us.”
Cordova has been actively pushing for more funding to hire more officers since arriving in Tremonton. At the level his department is currently staffed, he said officers often find themselves alone on patrol, making traffic stops and responding to domestic violence calls without any backup.
He's well aware that law enforcement in Tremonton isn't the same as in the Salt Lake area, where violent crime and potentially lethal scenarios are relatively routine. Nevertheless, he said having an officer out on their own is a bad idea regardless of where they work.
“Any expert or veteran in law enforcement will tell you that is extremely dangerous,” he said. “That’s kind of how we’ve been doing business for a while, and it’s not a good practice.”
The Tremonton City Council has heard Cordova’s pleas, and appears poised to raise property taxes this year to pay for an increase in police staffing.
At a meeting last week, the council approved a tentative city budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes approximately $1.2 million to pay for three more officers, another sergeant, and one civilian staff member to help the police department keep up with growth and a corresponding increase in crime and other public safety issues.
“This is about safety,” Councilmember Connie Archibald said. “We want our city to be safer and more secure, and that’s primarily what I think we’re doing.”
Cordova said the national standard for police staffing levels is one officer for every 588 residents. Based on his own research, he said Box Elder County as a whole is operating with about one officer for every 606 residents. By comparison, the residents-per-officer number jumps to 880 across the Tremonton/Garland Police Department, and 966 if Tremonton is considered separately.
“So what does that mean to the public? That means you don’t have enough police officers, and frankly it keeps me up at night,” he said.
The key word in the budget approved last week is “tentative,” meaning it contains nothing final or binding, and the council has several weeks to work out a final spending plan. If the council were to fully fund the request from the police department, the Tremonton City portion of residents’ property taxes would go up an estimated 58 to 60%.
It’s not an all-or-nothing proposition, as the council could choose to partially fund the request, Assistant City Manager Marc Christensen said. The $1.2 million figure also includes funding for a newly created position of city planner.
“We have options to reduce that amount,” Christensen said, adding that the council has two more meetings to hash out the details until a final budget needs to be passed at its June 20 meeting.
“We have between now and then to make these numbers work,” he said.
The council voted to raise the city’s property tax rate by about 12% in 2021 to pay for full-time employees at the fire department, which had operated as a mostly all-volunteer operation up to that point.
City Manager Shawn Warnke said that until 2021, there was no record of the city raising its property tax rate going back to at least the 1980s. But rapid growth has changed the equation in the budget process, and some say that reluctance to gradually raise taxes in the past is catching up with the city.
“We haven’t been increasing (taxes) as the city has grown, and now we’re paying the price,” Councilmember Lyle Vance said.
Warnke said the attraction of large employers like West Liberty Foods and Post Consumer Brands has brought in a steady stream of revenue and deferred the need to raise taxes, but growth in the city has brought the need for additional revenue sources. He said property tax is a sensible way to fund public safety because public safety and property values are closely related.
The city will have to declare in June whether it will initiate the truth in taxation process, which requires cities that are planning to raise taxes to hold a public hearing and take other measures to comply with state law.
In the meantime, Cordova said he has been aggressively pursuing grants for much-needed equipment to help defray the costs of funding his department. He has also been working to implement more progressive policing strategies like community-based and “hot-spot” policing, which he says are helping the department work more efficiently in addressing ongoing crime issues such as drugs.
Adding to the staffing challenges at the department is a high demand for officers. With fewer young people entering the police academy, cities are competing with each other for the available pool of labor, putting upward pressure on wages and making it difficult to fill positions even when slots are available.
Even in that competitive environment, Cordova said all current slots for officers in his department are full except for one in Garland, and he’s confident that if the funding comes through, he will be able to fill those new positions.
“As far as pay, we really can’t compare to the bigger cities and that’s a challenge for us,” he said, “but what we can offer is, I know every person in this department. I know their family. I know their struggles. We do have kind of a family environment, and we have a great community here.”
However, he said no amount of streamlining in the department or strong sense of community can make up for the security of an officer having someone to back them up in case a situation turns dangerous or potentially deadly.
“If I’m a police officer and I’m on the market and I can choose, why choose Tremonton/Garland when I can go to Brigham and always have someone there to back me up on a call?” he said. “Or go to any of the surrounding areas and be staffed correctly to where I’m not so stressed and I’m not putting my life in danger?
I think if we don’t address this problem we’re gonna have a bigger problem.”
