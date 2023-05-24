Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River boys lacrosse team took to Bear Field for one last time this season on May 20, having earned the No. 4 playoff seed and a home playoff date against Judge Memorial. The Bears had already beaten the Bulldogs once this season, a 7-4 victory in Salt Lake City on April 28.

Bear River went into halftime with a 6-4 lead, but it was the visitors who took command down the stretch, outscoring the Bears 4-1 in the fourth quarter to leave Garland with a 13-11 victory and a measure of revenge.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.