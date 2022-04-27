Coming up with new superlatives to describe the performance of this year’s Lady Bears lacrosse squad is becoming difficult, as the girls just keep winning by double-digit margins.
Last week was no different, with the team recording an 18-1 win over Green Canyon at home before heading on the road to dispatch Mountain Crest by a score of 15-4.
Against the Wolves on Wednesday, the Bears scored four goals in the first three minutes and never allowed the visitors to come close. Marley Kierstead led the offense with seven goals, while Brooke Paulsen and Bentley Lorimer added three scores apiece.
Lorimer also picked up 12 ground balls, and Jenna LaCroix filled up the stat sheet as usual with two goals, five assists and 12 ground balls. Hailey Larsen held down the fort with five saves in goal, and freshman Saydee Pebley recorded a save while gaining more valuable experience at keeper in relief of Larsen.
At Hyrum on Friday, the Bears kept their undefeated region and overall records intact with another dominant performance.
The girls were scheduled for three Region 11 matches this week, starting with a Monday trip to Millville to face Ridgeline with sole possession of first place on the line. Following a Wednesday trip to Smithfield to take on Sky View, the Bears (9-0, 3-0) will return home for another showdown with the Riverhawks starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bear Field.
BOYS
The Bear boys were humbled at Green Canyon in an 18-2 loss on Wednesday, but made up for it on Friday with a 10-3 victory over Mountain Crest.
The Wolves came out firing on all cylinders and led 8-0 after the first quarter. The Bears’ only two scores came in the second and third quarters.
Against the Mustangs, Myles Nielson lit up the board with six goals, while Kase and Kash Avery each scored a goal and combined for five of the Bears’ seven assists. Fierce Miller led the team in fielding with eight ground balls, while Nielson picked up six of his own. Michael Evans was a defensive force in goal with 12 saves.
The boys’ record now stands at 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Region 11. This week brings a Wednesday night home match against Sky View, followed by a road trip to Ridgeline on Friday.