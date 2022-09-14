The Bear River girls soccer team continued Region 11 play last week, hosting Logan on Tuesday and Green Canyon on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies led 3-1 at halftime and added four second-half goals for a 7-1 win.
On Thursday, the Wolves dominated time of possession, leading 2-0 at halftime and adding three more scores in the second half to leave Garland with a 5-0 win. The score could have been higher if not for some big saves by Bear River keeper Brooklynn Pond, including a diving effort just before halftime.
The losses dropped the Bears to 3-6 on the season and 0-3 in Region 11 play. The Bears were scheduled to host region leaders Mountain Crest (7-3, 3-0) on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Logan for a rematch with the Grizzlies on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
The girls’ volleyball squad had a busy week on the road, traveling to Ben Lomond on Tuesday before a road trip to Idaho to take on Ririe and West Side to close out the non-region portion of the schedule.
At Ben Lomond, the Bears picked up their second win of the season, dominating the Scots in straight sets, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9.
Thursday’s trip to Idaho featured double duty. The Bears lost in straight sets to Ririe, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20; and later in the day to West Side, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.
Last week was the final tune-up before the start of Region 11 play for Bear River, which was scheduled to start the region schedule by hosting Ridgeline on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Smithfield to take on Sky View on Thursday. The Bears next home match is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 20 against Green Canyon.
GIRLS TENNISBear River hosted Logan and Ridgeline on consecutive days, falling 5-0 to both visiting teams.
Against Logan on Tuesday, Katiejo Litchford lost to Angela Zhan, Reagan Walsh lost to Demi Larsen and Katie Hewlett lost to Lillian Ricks in singles. In doubles, Rachel Epling and Madelyn Mickelson fell to Norah Perry and Lizzy Spach in three sets, while Madison Kolste and Anna Hales lost in straight sets to Anna Blanchard and Katherine Eborn.
Against Ridgeline on Thursday, Litchford fell to Ellie Carlston, Mickelson lost to Katelyn Simon and Epling lost to Luz Perez Spencer in singles. In doubles, Kolste and Hales lost to Kiersten Daines and Brinley Wiese, while Katie Hewlett and Haylee Howard lost to Ruby Holbrook and Emree Rupp.
BOYS GOLFThe Bears finished fifth in a Region 11 tournament last Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield.
Medalist Zach Skinner (64) led Ridgeline to a first-place finish with a team score of 287, followed by Green Canyon (303), Sky View (307), Logan (331), Bear River (353) and Mountain Crest (359).
Leading the Bears was Ryker Bennett, who shot 78 to get into a four-way tie for 10th place.
This week’s region tournament was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at Logan River Golf Course.
