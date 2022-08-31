The Zane Wheatley family did a family vacation to the coast of Oregon. They took in several sights, among which was a stop at a huge, beautiful waterfall on their way up. The family was excited to be able to walk into the Pacific Ocean. There were seals there, and one touched against Georgia. “It was a long drive,” Laura says, “but it was worth it!”
On the way home, the family stopped at the Tillamook ice cream and cheese factory. They all sampled several kinds of ice cream. There were wonderfully educational displays of the cheese-making process, starting with milking the cows (this included a life-size cow that could be hooked up to a milking machine). Other displays included viewing windows through which the cheese-making process could be observed. More ice cream samples were presented to the visitors until all the Wheatleys got tired of ice cream.
Another event was spending time in a beach house. Laura’s sister Joanne and her family joined them in that.
While on the vacation, the family got to visit with Laura’s cousin, who is a resident of Oregon.
Boyd Udy said the turnout to the horse draft section of the fair was great. He says there was a good audience, and also lots of draft horses. Daughter Jessica drove Boyd’s team in one of the classes. She did well.
A really exciting thing for Boyd was helping to hook up the Haviland and Bennett team made up of Clydesdales, Percherons and Shires. There were 22 of these horses, all hooked to the same wagon at the same time. They went about their business with calm, good sense.
Jim and Starr Mitchell’s garden is doing really well. This week they harvested pie pumpkins, zucchinis, butternut squash, green peppers and jalapenos. Starr will make salsa next week. Starr baked the butternut squash with olive oil, and she and Jim at them like baked potatoes. The squash was very tender and flavorful.
Starr made some zucchini bread, which didn’t last very long once friends and family heard it was there. She also made some stuffed zucchinis for Jim, Patrick and Gary. Starr also comments “the mosquitoes are terrible!”
Starr also recommended some “sit and be fit” exercises to help strengthen and ease the hurt in Winnie’s body. She also said these can be seen on TV, either Channel 7 or 11.
Winnie Richman received several puzzles for her birthday and has been very busy with them. They are the kind to be challenging, but not too hard.
She has her cooler on night and day. She is somewhat more comfortable than without. Sleeping at night will be better with cooler temperatures.
Winnie is also very grateful to Deb Polman for shortening her six new skirts since they don’t hang down to her ankles.