The Zane Wheatley family did a family vacation to the coast of Oregon. They took in several sights, among which was a stop at a huge, beautiful waterfall on their way up. The family was excited to be able to walk into the Pacific Ocean. There were seals there, and one touched against Georgia. “It was a long drive,” Laura says, “but it was worth it!”

On the way home, the family stopped at the Tillamook ice cream and cheese factory. They all sampled several kinds of ice cream. There were wonderfully educational displays of the cheese-making process, starting with milking the cows (this included a life-size cow that could be hooked up to a milking machine). Other displays included viewing windows through which the cheese-making process could be observed. More ice cream samples were presented to the visitors until all the Wheatleys got tired of ice cream.

