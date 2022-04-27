“Alabama, here I come!” was Winnie Richman’s theme song for the last two months. She didn’t have anyone to see after 68 years, of course, but she just wanted to see if it had changed much since she left. It sure has!
Huntsville is not only much bigger, but has acquired the name “The Rocket City.” Also, there is a huge display of rocket casings, along with the rocket and space center buildings, with very great displays of history and rocketry. An electrical wheelchair was provided for Winnie, and instructions how to use it after the fee was paid. Winnie and great friend Carolyn Carter traveled the whole place together, seeing all the displays and reading their histories on easy-to-read plaques at each one.
Huntsville weather was just right after arriving at the Huntsville-Decatur Airport in a driving rain. Winnie asked the taxicab driver if the storm was unusual. His answer was a surprising “no.” A rain like that in Utah would have been almost dangerous, but welcome nonetheless.
The space center took up most of a late morning, so Winnie and Carolyn had the cabbie take them to the nearest McDonald’s for lunch. The two friends were treated to free breakfasts and dinners for the duration of their stay in their hotel.
The trip accomplished Winnie’s goals of seeing the town again, and seeing the two homes she lived in while living in Huntsville. The size of the town is huge, but one cabbie took the friends to the middle of the Old Town. There was a green central square, and the old buildings around it were very familiar to Winnie. The taxi also took them to Echols Hill, where some of Winnie’s friends used to live. The great expanse of green in front of one home had been turned into roadway, allowing curbside entrance to the home.
Winnie and Carolyn also had the taxi take them up on Monte Sano, one of the highest points near Huntsville, and also where Winnie had ridden horses for $1 per hour when she lived there. Now, however, the entire area had huge, upscale homes landscaped naturally and planned. Everything in Huntsville was spring green. There were very few watering spouts necessary due to adequate rainfall.
Winnie did take a camera, but forgot to take it out of her suitcase each day of travel. “I thoroughly enjoyed the trip,” Winnie says. Carolyn says she had fun, too. She had never flown before, so Winnie worried when the flight home became turbulent whether Carolyn would be upset. She wasn’t. So here we are, home alive and well, and thankful for a good trip.
Winnie had some Easter candy ready and planned to go to stake conference, but was too tired.
Gary Petit hosted the annual Easter party and croquet tournament at his home. There were 25 or 30 people who attended. Jim and Starr Mitchell took a beef brisket, and Tracy Petit cooked a ham. Ryan Petit and his wife brought chicken and cooked it wrapped in bacon on the grill. All brought side dishes, so there was plenty to eat. Many family members came. The hotly contested croquet game was won by Justin Brimhall, Kathy and Richard Brimhall’s son. Gabi Mitchell played croquet for the first time, and did good. Colored Easter eggs were hidden for the kids to find. Gary Petit is doing good now.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent most of the week getting their yard ready for spring. They planted flowers and sod grass to fill in bald spots in the lawn. Orson did some harrowing in the hay field to prepare it for its summer growth.
The Poulsens also made a short trip to a coin show in Layton, and while there they visited an old friend at her bead store.
The Zane Wheatley family went to the Jump Zone in Logan. The building is full of trampolines. “The kids had a blast,” Laura says, “even Kate — even though she is pretty small.” There was a rope swing one could come down on and jump into a fun landing. Laura expresses the good feeling there were no injuries incurred by her family.
Laura says the PTA is going strong. There was the family Easter party in Deweyville. As many as wanted to walked up to nearby Easter Rock during the party. All had a good time.
Boyd Udy and friends are getting the cows onto the mountain with their calves. They brand them and doctor them first. Boyd is riding his good black horse.
He is currently helping move cattle for a big cutting show in Ogden. We’ll hear more about that next week. He is enjoying life.