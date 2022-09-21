Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Laura Wheatley and some other mothers are preparing their preschool children for preschool by doing a co-op type of get together for each day of the week. In this situation, each mother will only have to do one day a week instead of five, and they feel their children will benefit by associating with other children and other than their own mothers. Laura says there are six to eight children involved. She also says daughter Nora is getting excited to start preschool.

Laura and her six daughters went on a family reunion while Zane had to work. They went to Santaquin and joined the Leavitt family. Laura says the girls were very good both ways of the trip. It was a long drive; however, their car has a video player for their amusement. On Sunday, all the families got together to get to know each other better. Ice cream was served.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you