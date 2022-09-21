Laura Wheatley and some other mothers are preparing their preschool children for preschool by doing a co-op type of get together for each day of the week. In this situation, each mother will only have to do one day a week instead of five, and they feel their children will benefit by associating with other children and other than their own mothers. Laura says there are six to eight children involved. She also says daughter Nora is getting excited to start preschool.
Laura and her six daughters went on a family reunion while Zane had to work. They went to Santaquin and joined the Leavitt family. Laura says the girls were very good both ways of the trip. It was a long drive; however, their car has a video player for their amusement. On Sunday, all the families got together to get to know each other better. Ice cream was served.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent four days in St. George. They stayed with Orson’s brother Reese and his wife. They went to a country western concert in Mesquite.
While in St. George, Orson and Jeannette attended the 60th wedding anniversary for an aunt and an uncle who are also in St. George. Jeannette’s daughter came with her two children from Las Vegas for a visit on Sunday. The trip was very nice. The Poulsens came home late Sunday. They enjoyed nice weather the whole time.
Boyd Udy says the kids came out during the week to ride horses. Boyd is enjoying the cooler weather. He says “We are getting closer and closer to fall. The barn swallows have left our area.” He also says “When the turkey buzzards are gone, then you know winter is close.”
Winnie Richman received a package of 120 different colors of magic markers and a beautiful coloring book for their use. She is coloring the pictures illustrated in the book first to get an idea how the colors work and combine with each other … or not. It has been interesting.
Winnie has also purchased several more fly swatters and bug sprays to be adequately armed for the flies, mosquitoes and other bugs that seem to be so sticky just before the first frost.