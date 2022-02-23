Jim and Starr Mitchell have been out in their yard to gather up broken tree branches and rocks that have appeared due to the deeply frozen ground pushing them up through the surface thawing. They have made plans for their garden and have been getting their indoor seed boxes ready to plant. Then, when the seeds sprout and their greenhouse is nice and warm during the day, they will transfer the hearty sprouts to the outdoors. During the day, rocks in the greenhouse will collect enough heat to keep the greenhouse warm during the night. This has worked for them since they got their greenhouse. They will shut the door at night.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove to Salt Lake City to visit their grandsons Parker and Asher Houston. The two boys are eager to meet a new sister who is due to arrive in June. Both children received Valentine’s Day cards along with some candy.
Jeannette attended a monthly meeting with her Daughters of Utah Pioneers group. She had a good time.
Laura Wheatley says her school-aged children had Valentine’s Day celebrations in their classrooms at school. They had fun. The family celebrated quietly at home.
Last week, the Zane Wheatley home was the scene of a “Star Wars” party for the whole Wheatley family. Theme-oriented food was served. There was lots of it.
Laura’s sister Megan had a Super Bowl party at her home. Again, there was plenty of food. The Rams won the Super Bowl, Laura reports.
Boyd Udy’s cutter and chariot racing family did well at the state finals championships in Ogden. Jess Udy’s teams placed fourth, and Owen and Mike Udy’s team placed sixth. Boyd helped (ponied) get the teams to the starting gates on one of his stallion’s offspring.
Boyd says the cows at the ranch are getting ready to have their calves in March. They are being watched closely.
Last week, Winnie Richman sold all of her cows. She was faced with needing three new, young bulls, and probably some very expensive hay. “It breaks my heart,” she says, “but it needed to be done. I am in a difficult position where I need help with all the work associated with cow care, and I don’t like being dependent!”
Winnie is very grateful to Richard Holmgren from Bear River City and all his cow-gathering crew, including his sons Riggin and Ryker. For a while it was a real rodeo, but the boys and Winnie — with her intrepid little VW Jetta — let the cows settle down good, and they were put into the main corral. From there, several at a time were turned into the loading corral, and from there into several trailers. There were two trailers besides Winnie’s. Three trailers made two loaded trips to town.
Then, the “fun” began. Eight cows decided they didn’t want to cooperate and broke out of the main corral. Winnie and her Jetta, several horses and their riders, and several men on four-wheelers all thought they had those animals rounded up, but they were proved wrong. The final decision was to let them go a few days to settle down, and then get them in.
Even with a few days’ rest, the eight head of cows did not want to be caught. Finally, six were loaded and hauled off. They went to join with their herdmates in town. The other two cows were forced into a trailer the old-fashioned way. They were roped and “convinced” to load. All was well. Winnie went to town and purchased a Maddox meal, and went home in anticipation of enjoying a Jazz game. The Jazz lost, no more cows, and the excitement and emotional draining were too much not to shed tears.