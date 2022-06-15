Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent the weekend Friday night through Sunday afternoon helping Kirk Pearson run the Moab rodeo, which was PRCA approved. Kirk is Jeannette’s son. The rodeo went really well due to Kirk’s good management skills. The highlight of each performance was due to the appearance of Miss Rodeo Utah. The Poulsens stayed at Kirk’s home and enjoyed good visits between rodeos. The trips down and back were conducted in safety.
Laura Wheatley and family were very busy during the last week of school. Laura was in charge of the field day at Garland Elementary School. The students played water games outside and learned about New Zealand inside, while at the same time learning to dance the Haka. Other inside activities were offered, including three bounce houses. Even Nora and Kyra got to bounce in them. All had a good time, and no one got sunburned.
Everly Wheatley enjoyed a field day at the Jeanie Stevens Park for students at Alice C. Harris Intermediate School. Everly did get a sunburn.
The Wheatleys enjoyed a barbecue at Zane’s sister’s home after Ruby received her baptism with her cousin in Hyrum.
Everly and Georgia will be in a summer play in Garland. They are excited and learning their parts together.
Surprise! Surprise! Kris Udy and Boyd’s children, and lots of Boyd’s friends and family, gave him a real surprise birthday party on Saturday. All had a really good time.
Jessica showed her two horses at a horse show recently, and got a first and a second in her classes. “She did good,” Boyd says.
Boyd says there are still a few more cows and their calves to ship to summer pasture.
Winnie Richman and sister-in-law Gayle Richman enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Chuck-A-Rama restaurant in Logan last Thursday. They got a lot of news swapping and catching up done while they ate. Winnie then drove up to Smithfield for a meeting with her tax preparer.
During the week, Lori Johnson, one of Winnie’s visiting teachers, came to the house and began helping Winnie sort and clean up a mess in the kitchen. Many grocery bags were filled. Both ladies were ready to quit until next time; however, the progress was apparent to Winnie, and she is very grateful to Lori. “I just needed a nudge,” she says.
Church and choir practice made Winnie’s day. The music is beautiful, and Debbie Hudman is a wonderful accompanist. “All the people who accompany our choir are great!” Winnie says.
When Winnie awoke from a short nap, she saw son Aaron watering her flowers. He also did her few chores. It was a wonderful Sunday, especially when he came in and spent a while in interesting conversation.