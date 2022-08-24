Boyd Udy and daughter Jessica were very excited for the draft horse division at the Box Elder County Fair on Monday, Aug. 22. Jessica drove a team in one of the classes. The classes began at 9 a.m. through noon, and the evening show started at 6 p.m., all in the big outdoor arena.
The big news of the draft horses was the huge hitches between 18 and 24 horses on a wagon. They were from Utah and Arizona. Boyd says “that’s a lot of reins to handle!” These hitches were back by popular demand. These huge horses are a sight to see, especially dressed up for the show ring.
Boyd loves the rain that has fallen, but it has also brought the mosquitoes. “They are thick in number and are very hungry,” he says. The deer flies are terrible, too. He has a special blanket on Crocker to help repel these pesky varmints.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are very grateful for the recent rains on Promontory. Starr says she has seen some sunflowers coming up. She says the mosquitoes at the Mitchells’ place are terrible.
Jim and Starr took Gabi and Madi camping in the High Uintas. All had fun. The girls loved fishing and caught some of the rainbow trout. Gabi managed to catch the first one after Grandpa Jim said “I’ll give a dollar to the first one to catch a fish.” Madi caught some of the trout, which were nice, big ones. Some of the family’s catch was shared with friends.
The Mitchell garden is doing very well. There are some zucchinis that taste very good. The beets are also ready to be picked up out of the ground. The peppers are big enough to be used for salsa.
Starr says their chickens are not quite ready yet, “but almost.” These chickens are the ones to lay eggs — not the tender, juicy eating kind. She also reports the turkeys are doing good. These birds need to weigh more than 20 pounds after they are slaughtered to be big enough for the Mitchells to prepare for eating.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent a wonderful week in West Yellowstone. Orson says the weather was great. While there, the couple went to a hometown theater with live entertainment. The play was called “Bright Star.” It was about a mother and her son who found each other.
Orson says the rendezvous was a trading show, but the trading was slow to generate as much income as the last time. He says the weather coming home was very rainy.
Laura Wheatley and her daughters did some deep cleaning inside their home. Each daughter did what she could according to her age. The Wheatley women also cleaned up cobwebs and stuff around the outside of their home.
Even though she has lost her two front teeth, Kate is looking forward to being in the second grade. Everly is excited to be starting seventh grade.
All the Wheatley children are playing with friends of their own ages.
On Wednesday, the Wheatley family attended a church party at the church ward they attend.
Winnie Richman had an active week. Steve Petersen brought his tractor and scraper to the ranch on Monday and filled and leveled up the driveway to the barn. He also drove over it to pack it down. Along with the packing, he provided a water bar for the runoff water coming down the driveway after a rain. That night there was a heavy enough rain to use the water bar. It channeled the rain away from the driveway and into the field. The driveway looked great Tuesday morning. Steve came to check it out for himself, and seemed well pleased. Winnie is very grateful.
Tuesday, Winnie drove to the Hobby Lobby in Logan to buy puzzle glue to use on a puzzle she wanted to keep. “After four months’ work on that puzzle, and help from Starr, I did not want to just tear it up and put it back in its box,” she said.
Wednesday, had he lived, would have been Winnie’s father’s 107th birthday. Unfortunately, he died in a tragic car wreck at age 64.
Thursday, Winnie and Starr Mitchell finished a puzzle Winnie had been working on for four months. “Starr is a great puzzletarian,” Winnie says gratefully.
Friday, Winnie again drove to Logan to have lunch at Chuck-A-Rama with sister in law and good friend Gayle Richman. The two enjoyed a great meal and conversation.
Sunday, Winnie was at the 8 a.m. choir practice preparatory to perform in the beautiful song in sacrament meeting. After church she came home, took a much-needed nap, and did chores and watering. She finished her day reading and enjoying the peace and quiet of her home after a busy day.