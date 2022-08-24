Support Local Journalism

Boyd Udy and daughter Jessica were very excited for the draft horse division at the Box Elder County Fair on Monday, Aug. 22. Jessica drove a team in one of the classes. The classes began at 9 a.m. through noon, and the evening show started at 6 p.m., all in the big outdoor arena.

The big news of the draft horses was the huge hitches between 18 and 24 horses on a wagon. They were from Utah and Arizona. Boyd says “that’s a lot of reins to handle!” These hitches were back by popular demand. These huge horses are a sight to see, especially dressed up for the show ring.

