It was fall break for the Wheatley family’s schoolchildren. They picked grapes and made some grape juice.
On Thursday, the family went to Logan and the kids played with their cousins. While in Logan, Laura took Everly shopping for a few things she especially wanted.
On Saturday, there was a family reunion at an aunt’s home. All had fun. It was nice to see the cousins and aunts and uncles they hadn’t seen for a while.
Orson Poulsen finished helping his neighbor with his corn.
Jeannette did lots of canning last week. She canned apples and also did some applesauce. She also canned some pears. The couple together made some crabapple jelly, which Orson describes as “really delicious.”
Orson cut up and canned some squashes to make into pies later. He mentions having two mares and a foal, which he named “For Sale.”
Boyd Udy is down at the big cutting horse show in Ogden. He says “due to the economy, this show isn’t as big as it has been.” He says there are people and horses from all over. The show will last until October 30. He has been in charge of getting all the cattle for the show. He is also helping move the cattle for each class.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had granddaughters Gabi and Madi from Thursday after school until Sunday. “We had a wonderful time,” Starr says. The quartet of people played all kinds of games. Also, Jim and Starr took the girls chukar hunting. They not only had fun, but learned a lot, too.
Starr and Gabi took turns reading Nancy Drew mystery stories. “This is good practice reading and doesn’t get old,” Starr says.
Jim and Starr cleaned up their garden. They have just one little zucchini left. It will grow until the weather gets too cold. Whether it gets edible depends on the warmth or cold. The Mitchells still have to add compost to the garden area, then they will till the compost into the ground and let the garden rest for the winter.
Winnie Richman has been watching the preseason Jazz games. She is excited to see how the new coach and the new players will do this year. They have a busy schedule ahead of them.
On Tuesday, Winnie and daughter Heather had a delicious lunch at Maddox. The twosome enjoyed good conversation and a few laughs during the meal.
Friday, son Aaron came out and unloaded the heavy stuff from Winnie’s car. He always stays and provides Winnie with interesting tidbits of news of his and his family’s doings. And when he leaves, he always says “if you need anything, just call me.” Winnie is very grateful to him.
Sunday, Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter went to the opera “The Flying Dutchman” in Salt Lake City. They had lunch at the Chuck-A-Rama straight up the hill from the theater first. Then they arrived early and waited for the opera to begin seating its patrons.
The opera singers were outstanding. Their voices projected well. The scenery was interesting. Every detail of lighting was easy to watch. Winnie always wonders how the lighting crew and projection crew work so well together.
After the opera, Winnie and Carolyn came home to rest up for the coming week.
