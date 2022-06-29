Laura Wheatley is grateful to see her green beans beginning to pop up out of the ground. She was out pulling weeds when she saw them. She also noticed some tiny tomatoes forming on the tomato plants.
Zane and Laura dropped their six girls off at Laura’s sister Joanne’s home and then proceeded to a Garth Brooks concert on Friday. The concert was with all of Zane’s family. It was “really crazy,” and they were so late they spent the night at Joanne’s home in Ogden.
For Father’s Day, the Wheatley girls gave Zane a tie. He also received four other ties. He wore all those ties to church. The girls were tickled that he managed to get them all tied on in a good-looking way.
Boyd Udy’s Father’s Day was a good one. He fixed a very nice barbecue and fed visitors as they came to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.
Boyd, Jessica, and her two black horses went up to Malad on Saturday to a horse show. One of her black horses has a white-strip face, and the other one has no white markings. Jessica did good with them.
Boyd says he is very grateful for the rain that fell during the night. “Every drop counts,” he says. He also says wife Kris is doing good, along with all the rest of his family.
Jim and Starr Mitchell spent Father’s Day at the home of their son Steven and his family. They enjoyed a good barbecue.
Starr took Gabi and Madi to ride on a zipline. A zipline is a long cable, higher at one end than the other, with round discs to sit on as one “zips” along. It also takes the riders through the air. Starr also rode along with the girls. She says “It’s for kids of all ages.” Madi took her time getting used to the idea, but then had fun. After the zipline, Starr took the girls for a picnic at the park in Ogden. Starr says that they took plenty of sunscreen and bottled water.
Winnie Richman had a relaxing week before Father’s Day. Now that the basketball season is over for a few months, she can concentrate on other activities with no thought to having to stop in order to watch a game. The Golden State Warriors were victorious again, and the Boston Celtics had to settle for second place; however, the games were exciting to the last.
On Saturday, Winnie delivered Father’s Day cards and a few loaves of banana bread to the fathers in her immediate family. She is now eagerly awaiting the Fort Ranch quarterhorse foal sale. She always receives their catalogs and marks her favorite pictures, and is eager to see how they sell. There is always a delicious lunch awaiting the buyers. Winnie enjoys meeting up with her horsey friends while there. She sits close to the sales arena and the announcer’s booth. If she misses a final bid, there is someone sitting nearby with the information. Winnie loves horses, so this is always a high point of her year.
Orson Poulsen had a wonderful Father’s Day. He not only received some very nice gifts, but also called two of his daughters. He and Jeannette didn’t travel anywhere, but still they had an enjoyable weekend.
Orson purchased 10 baby chicks which he put into his coop; however, two great-big raccoons, very mature ones, got into the coop and killed seven of the baby chicks. The three remaining ones are doing OK. Orson caught the raccoons in a live trap ... and sent them elsewhere!