Laura Wheatley and her family bought flowers for the grandmothers in their family, not only to receive, but also to plant. They had fun and noticed there were many different kinds of flowers from which to choose for their gifts.
Sunday after church they went to see all the grandmothers and mothers.
Several of the Wheatley girls have been practicing their musical instruments in anticipation of coming recitals. Georgia is working on her piano pieces; Ruby is working in her violin; and Kate is diligently practicing on her harp pieces.
Laura is working with her fellow PTA members on activities for the end of school.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had a “very nice” Mother’s Day. On Saturday, Steven, Ashley and their girls Gabi and Madi joined with Jim and Starr to celebrate both Mother’s Day and Jim’s birthday. They barbecued food together, played games for which there were many winners, and just in general had fun together. They all went to church, too.
On Sunday, Starr’s brother Patrick came and had dinner with them. After dinner, telephone calls were made to their sisters and a few friends.
Boyd Udy also shares his thoughts on the Udys’ Mother’s Day: “It was great!” They visited family members and enjoyed the day with them. Boyd says “it sure is cold!”
Boyd and his cowboy friends are moving the cows and calves around, and doing other spring work.
The kids came out to ride horses and enjoy themselves. Jesse and daughter Kynzee are riding and getting ready for some horse shows. All of these activities are adding to Boyd’s enjoyment of his life.
Winnie Richman had a wonderful Mother’s Day. She enjoyed singing in the choir at church. After church she stopped by daughter Heather’s home to wish her a happy Mother’s Day. Winnie received a beautiful card with the sentiments underlined to become more personal, and a huge container of multicolored, tiny petunias.
Aaron came later Sunday afternoon with a new puzzle and a four-by-four-inch square magnifying glass with a push-button light to help in the puzzle-making process. Before Winnie received Aaron, she took a short, totally relaxing nap. Aaron gave the lovely potted petunia Winnie received after church a permanent place in her garden. He also fed the cats and filled the water trough for the five old mares in the pasture.
Winnie is loving watching the basketball semifinals on TV.