Ruby and Kate Wheatley are really enjoying being involved in swimming lessons. Nora and Kyra are glad having their sisters home all day, every day for the rest of summer. Everly and Georgia are getting ready for Young Women’s Camp, and also still going to play practice in Garland.
All the Wheatley family went to Lagoon with Zane’s family and had, as Laura describes it, a “blast.” The kids, except for Everly and Georgia, all went to sleep on the way home.
Pictures were taken at play practice so every actor has his or her own “headshot.”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove to Salt Lake City on Sunday to deliver birthday presents to son Luke Houston and his son Asher, age 3. Orson and Jeannette also took a present to the new little baby girl named Elle.
Orson has replanted his garden with squash, peas, potatoes and onions. All are beginning to appear. He also has fenced his garden to be turkey-proof … he hopes!
Boyd Udy took his horse to the Fort Ranch on Saturday to help with the 45th annual foal sale. The foals all sold for good prices, and will be ready for pickup at weaning time. The mares and their foals were in real good shape for the sale. All exhibited excellent sense and were moved through the ring in good time. They sold in catalog order. Boyd said the temperature was hot, and the land was dry in spite of irrigating in the pastures. He further says all his family is doing good.
Winnie Richman also enjoyed the Fort Ranch foal sale on Saturday. “I love to see nice, well developed quarterhorse foals and their mothers showing high spirits in the ring as the auctioneer chants his prices — which just kept going up with each foal as it entered the ring with its mother.”
Winnie is very worried about the dry conditions in her pastures by the house. She has only five old mares in those pastures, but they are feeling good and take any excuse to run and buck and play. She feeds a little hay to keep them well, and to try to get them ready for winter.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are keeping busy with their summer work around home and being with their granddaughters, Gabi and Madi Mitchell. The girls are excited to be able to come to Promontory for longer visits now that school is out for the summer. They have been to the library, and also to a park nearby.
Starr reports having made some delicious spinach soup from the spinach in their garden.