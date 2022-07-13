Kate Wheatley did really good in her harp recital last Thursday. Laura and Zane were very proud of her. She finds it easier to practice when her family praises her. She also performed some primary songs at a Tremonton rest home.
Everly and Georgia Wheatley attended a Young Womens’ camp for four days. They learned a lot and enjoyed their time there.
Laura and her six daughters went swimming at the natatorium in Tremonton. Having finished their swimming lessons, Ruby and Kate are now pretty good swimmers along with the rest. All had fun.
Sunday, Laura, Zane and family went to Denis and Susan Hendricks’ home and talked about the United States flag and some American history. While talking about our nation’s flag, the Wheatley children learned how to fold one. They also did a craft and at some pie.
On July 4th, all of Zane’s family went to Deweyville to watch the parade and then went to Dave and Jannie’s home for a delicious barbecue. They all swam in the pool. That night they did a few fireworks.
Jim and Starr Mitchell didn’t go to town on the 4th, but they dressed in patriotic clothes and sang “God Bless America.”
The Mitchell garden is doing very well. They have already picked some tomatoes and two zucchinis. The couple is doing lots of weeding. They are praying for rain. They have trimmed some branches from their trees, and are making sure all their animals have water twice a day.
Boyd and Kris Udy went to Kris’ father John Thompson’s for a barbecue. They had a good time and great food. On the 4th of July, Boyd was busy at the ranch.
Although Winnie Richman had a quiet 4th of July, she did go out on her hillside by her house in her truck and watched the fireworks across the valley in several towns from north to south. Either she started watching too early, or there seemed to be fewer this year.
Winnie is very grateful to friend Dorie Johnson for coming to the house to inspire her and help her organize a big mess that had accumulated on her table. Several large garbage bags were filled and hauled off by Winnie’s son Aaron.
Winnie is praying for rain on her farmland. She is very worried about the terrible drought, and very glad she doesn’t have any cows to worry about.