The Treehouse Museum in Ogden was the scene of Jeannette Poulsen, her son Luke Houston, and Luke’s two sons Parker and Ashton as they enjoyed all the activities there. The Treehouse Museum is an amusement park with themes teaching children about the world. The group of very interested people enjoyed exploring all the activities available. Since the Farr Ice Cream parlor is only one block from the Treehouse, the family definitely went there to have delicious ice cream treats to bring to the end a wonderful morning.
Everly and Georgia Wheatley finished their parts in their play at the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening performances. Their mother Laura said “They did a good job.” All the family was there to enjoy the performances.
For the Fourth of July, the Zane Wheatley family went to Zane’s parents’ for a pool party. There were barbecue and hot dogs to eat. That evening at their own home, Zane provided a few fireworks in the driveway after dinner. The family also enjoyed their neighbors’ fireworks. The children don’t realize the lateness of the hour due to the extra-late summer light. They don’t really think it is bedtime yet.
The Wheatley cousins, and Laura and Zane’s children, had their annual sleepover recently. “Once is enough,” Laura reports of the summer event.
Boyd Udy and the Adams family men are putting in another two miles of fence on the ranch. It is new fence to replace some old and leaning fences. Boyd says it is sure hot work!
Boyd says the kids came out to ride the horses and have fun learning and riding at the same time. He further says a horse show in Preston is coming up. Jessica and Kynzee will enter it. They will ride in the cow-horse classes.
Winnie Richman is celebrating getting a new car this week. It is a blue one and a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta. She is getting used to driving it. Due to the extremely high price of gas, she can’t go as often as she’d like to.
Winnie also says “Hi” to old friend Gary Lowery, who helped her find the way to open her fuel tank to get fuel in her new car. He saw her reading her owners’ manual and said he could help her. She didn’t recognize him until he asked where she lived. Upon hearing “Promontory,” he asked if she knew Winnie Richman. “I am she,” she replied. He then told her his name, and they reminisced from many years ago. How about that!?
Winnie is putting plenty of water on her flowers, but at the same time is worried her well will give out. She is taking her laundry to Brigham to wash and dry. It seems expensive!