Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Treehouse Museum in Ogden was the scene of Jeannette Poulsen, her son Luke Houston, and Luke’s two sons Parker and Ashton as they enjoyed all the activities there. The Treehouse Museum is an amusement park with themes teaching children about the world. The group of very interested people enjoyed exploring all the activities available. Since the Farr Ice Cream parlor is only one block from the Treehouse, the family definitely went there to have delicious ice cream treats to bring to the end a wonderful morning.

Everly and Georgia Wheatley finished their parts in their play at the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening performances. Their mother Laura said “They did a good job.” All the family was there to enjoy the performances.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you