The girls that come riding Boyd Udy’s horses came again last week. They are all very glad the weather has left off its terrible heat. The horses are feeling good, so all are enjoying the rides. Sometimes Boyd rides with them.

Boyd is getting everything ready for the big horse show in Ogden the week of October 19 through the 30th. He is rounding up good, fresh cattle for the event. He and his friends will also help in pushing the cattle for the cowboys in various classes.

