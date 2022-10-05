Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Jeannette Poulsen met with her son and his two children, and they all went to Cabela’s and then had dinner together. The Poulsens took a gift of a really, really big Tonka tractor to the two boys.

The Poulsen garden still has some potatoes and onions, and a couple of little cantaloupes in it.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.