Jeannette Poulsen met with her son and his two children, and they all went to Cabela’s and then had dinner together. The Poulsens took a gift of a really, really big Tonka tractor to the two boys.
The Poulsen garden still has some potatoes and onions, and a couple of little cantaloupes in it.
Orson has started helping a neighbor by driving a corn silage truck for him. Orson says seed corn will be harvested later, probably in October. Seed corn must be drier in order to avoid smashing the kernels during harvesting with the machine.
Boyd Udy says some of his kids came out to ride the horses during the week. He has just been doing fall work while keeping an unobtrusive eye on the kids and horses.
The horse shows are all done until the October 18 Utah Reined Cow Cutting Horse Show. “It will be a big one,” Boyd says. He is responsible for rounding up all the cattle necessary for the various classes. He will have the help of several good friends during the show.
Some of his fall work is cleaning corrals. He did have to replace an old water trough. “Some work is always needing to be done,” he says. All this work is in preparation for winter.
Laura Wheatley says she had a regular week; however, on Saturday she and Zane took the six children to a bounce house. Zane and Laura watched while the kids did the jumping. All had fun.
Zane and the children made Laura a very special breakfast, and also a very special dinner, for her birthday recently. Zane and the girls gave her a new dress and a bracelet, all of which she wore to church Sunday. All the girls got together and made her a very nice card.
Winnie Richman came down with her usual fall cough and cold. She was really sick this time. She called her doctor and asked him to phone in a prescription. He did. Winnie picked it up as she did her usual weekly shopping. She is still coughing, but is feeling marginally better and has been able to sleep better, too.
Winnie took a look at the trees on the upper part of her Messix Canyon. They are a brilliant red and very beautiful. Sadly, if there is a strong wind, the leaves will all blow off the trees. The trees will be bare until next spring. Hopefully there will be enough moisture to do all the land some good, and bring spring green to the landscape.
Winnie’s herd of cats is increasing. There is one especially beautiful little all-gray kitten. It comes in last of all the cats to eat its share of cat food at night. All Winnie has to do is call “Here kitty, kitty” and spread the can of dry cat food on the cement. They all come in to gobble up the food. They growl at each other, but don’t fight. The line of cat food is long enough for each cat to have its own place.
