Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

We sympathize with the Gary Petit family and friends in his recent passing away. He was a good friend and a wonderful neighbor. He was always willing to help out anytime someone needed help. He was knowledgeable about many things. He was a member of our community for many years. He was with his daughter, Wendy Menlove, for about a week before he passed.

The Zane Wheatley family celebrated Thanksgiving Day with Laura’s and Zane’s family at two different places. Daughter Kyra was sick that morning, so Zane stayed home with her while Laura and her five girls went to Laura’s sister Betty’s home in Layton for lunch. She and the girls returned home so that she and Zane could trade places behind the wheel. Zane then drove the five girls and him to Hyrum for their dinner with the Wheatley family. Kyra is now fine, but Nora reports not feeling very good.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.