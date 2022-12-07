We sympathize with the Gary Petit family and friends in his recent passing away. He was a good friend and a wonderful neighbor. He was always willing to help out anytime someone needed help. He was knowledgeable about many things. He was a member of our community for many years. He was with his daughter, Wendy Menlove, for about a week before he passed.
The Zane Wheatley family celebrated Thanksgiving Day with Laura’s and Zane’s family at two different places. Daughter Kyra was sick that morning, so Zane stayed home with her while Laura and her five girls went to Laura’s sister Betty’s home in Layton for lunch. She and the girls returned home so that she and Zane could trade places behind the wheel. Zane then drove the five girls and him to Hyrum for their dinner with the Wheatley family. Kyra is now fine, but Nora reports not feeling very good.
On Saturday, the Zane Wheatley family all helped decorate their home for Christmas. They still need to get a tree and decorate it before Christmas. All the girls are excited for Christmas to come.
Laura says she has done some online shopping, which she enjoys while the children play.
Orson Poulsen says he and Jeannette had “a very nice, quiet and comfortable Thanksgiving Day at home.” Over the weekend, the couple took a short trip to Payson, Utah and visited some former high school friends. Then on Sunday, they went to Salt Lake City and visited with Jeannette’s son and grandson. They enjoyed the visit and finding everyone well.
Orson also reports having done some substitute teaching.
Boyd and Kris Udy celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday at home. They were delighted to have daughter Jessica and her daughter, Kynzee, to eat with them. Boyd says “We fed them good.”
Boyd says their son Tyrell and his family are doing good at Waverly, Kansas. They are almost to Missouri!
Jim and Starr Mitchell spent their Thanksgiving at son Steven’s home. It was a good day. There were about 14 people to share the joy and the wonderful meal. It was said that those 14 people were “just right.” Jim comments that the price of gas is bad.
Winnie Richman was asked by April and Aaron to bring her delicious cooked red cabbage, and cooked and mashed rutabagas to the family dinner at Aaron’s home Thanksgiving Day. She did as asked, and even received compliments on the dishes. She confessed to having eaten too much. When she returned home tired and full, she did chores and watering and hurried into the house to read her scriptures, and to start a new Regency romance before going to bed earlier than usual, still happy and full.
