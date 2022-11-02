Support Local Journalism

Laura Wheatley says her ward had a trunk-or-treat on Wednesday evening. The kids had a very good time. This was Kyra’s first experience with dressing up. She chose to be a mummy (which she pronounced “mommy”). She was quite excited. Nora dressed as a black cat. Kate chose to be a princess, and Ruby a witch. Everly and Georgia helped pass out the candy. All had fun and got a lot of candy and admired all the other costumes.

The Wheatley garden produced more and bigger pumpkins than Laura expected, so the family picked them. They were decorated before Halloween.


