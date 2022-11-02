...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
Promontory Pointers: Halloween festivities, cow-cutting contest and a trip to Denver
Laura Wheatley says her ward had a trunk-or-treat on Wednesday evening. The kids had a very good time. This was Kyra’s first experience with dressing up. She chose to be a mummy (which she pronounced “mommy”). She was quite excited. Nora dressed as a black cat. Kate chose to be a princess, and Ruby a witch. Everly and Georgia helped pass out the candy. All had fun and got a lot of candy and admired all the other costumes.
The Wheatley garden produced more and bigger pumpkins than Laura expected, so the family picked them. They were decorated before Halloween.
Boyd Udy was at the big cow-cutting contest in Ogden until Oct. 31. He really appreciates the help from daughter Jessica and her daughter Kynzee, and Shane Haviland, a good friend. Boyd says it has been cold and wet work. Even though the classes are held inside, the cattle must be sorted and brought in from the outside pens. Boyd says he’s still having a good time.
Winnie Richman was thrilled with the recent rain. “It was a real pounder while it lasted,” she says, “but we still need more. Much more. The tops of the mountains in front of the house were white, but the wind melted that. The new little wagon I purchased had at least three inches of water standing in it. It was heavy to lift to dump it, too,” Winnie says.
Winnie met a young couple that came to see the ranch. They looked it over and called to say “thank you, but no.” Winnie feels a young couple would be good for her ranch, but enough money would be hard to find to get it. She is resigned to living at Promontory with all its natural beauty, her cats, and other chores, until she can’t.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent the weekend in Denver, Colorado with Jeannette’s son Kirk Pehrson and his son Trevor. They celebrated Trevor’s 37th birthday.
The Poulsens visited several places of interest around Denver. They also went to a restaurant that sells, in Orson’s words, “fantastic” hamburgers to celebrate that birthday. The waitress there got about half the diners there to sing “Happy Birthday” to Trevor.
Orson estimates the distance to Denver to be between 400 or 500 miles. The Poulsen couple made it home in one long day and arrived home Monday. Orson and Jeannette, and Kirk and Trevor, visited the Denver Aquarium. They also visited the museum dedicated to Buffalo Bill Cody, located in Golden, Colorado. Orson says “although the trip was fun, we were glad to get home to get rested up.”
Jim and Starr Mitchell have their garden all cleaned up. They are hoping for more rain, but are very grateful for the one good storm we’ve had already. Someone gave them some apples, so they will dehydrate them with cinnamon only. They needed a new blender, so son Steven and his family gave them a new one, “a very nice one,” Starr says. They are trying it out. They will make jalapeno jelly, then salsa. They found three more pumpkins and will bake them soon for more pies.
The Mitchells started their first fire in their wood stove. They are cautiously optimistic that they will have enough wood for the winter. They have about half of Starr’s brother Patrick’s wood chopped for him for his wood stove.
With Halloween just around the corner, granddaughters Gabi and Madi were excited and had their costumes ready to go.
