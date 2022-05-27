Georgia Wheatley had a piano recital with nearly 20 other students on Saturday. Her proud mother says “she was fabulous!” Everly, the oldest sister, had a band concert on Saturday. It was the end of the school year concert. Ruby, daughter No. 3, had her eighth birthday and is looking forward eagerly to her baptism soon. Since all three events took place on Saturday, Laura describes the day as having been “hectic” getting everyone where she needed to go on time.
Also on Saturday, the Zane Wheatley family joined the rest of the Wheatley family at the Tremonton Natatorium for a good swimming get together.
Boyd Udy and friends are getting ready to ship cattle to summer pastures. They have their own semis, but may have to get additional ones to get all their cows and calves to their pastures and “mothered up” before leaving them to gain weight and grow throughout the summer months.
Boyd’s daughter Jessica is looking forward to a horse show in Tremonton soon.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are pulling weeds in spite of the fact of no rain and moisture-sucking winds. They pull until their backs hurt, or until they get tired and need a rest. Starr says “there is no rain in sight, and no end of the weeds.”
Gabi and Madi Mitchells’ last day of school was on May 27. They are looking forward to summer, but not until after the big school end-of-year party.
Winnie Richman has been staying at home on the ranch due to high gas prices. These prices take the joy out of travel. She grocery shops in town and watches the basketball finals on TV.