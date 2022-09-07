Jim and Starr Mitchell have been back to the Uintas to get more firewood for Starr’s brother, Patrick. They had a good trip.
Starr says the grasshoppers have eaten all the fruit trees, even the leaves. Their new apple tree had two apples, which are still growing. The Mitchells’ turkeys are eating the grasshoppers as fast as they can. Since it rained a couple of weeks ago, the apple trees started getting leaves again. And some blossoms have began coming again, too. “It is too late in the season to get fruit,” Starr says, “but at least the trees are still alive.”
The raccoons are a problem. They come in and get the peaches off the trees. The old peach tree is holding on to its fruit, and hopefully will provide fruit for jam. Jim got one raccoon in a live trap and disposed of it.
The Mitchells didn’t attend the fair this year.
The Wheatley family attended the fair on Wednesday. During the week, Everly and Georgia helped with the Olsens’ booth. The girls cut off the tops of strawberries for the booth. They did this before the fair. Laura tended the little girls and one nephew at home on Saturday.
Laura and the girls picked green beans from the family garden. Then Laura canned them.
Laura says the girls are in school now and seem to be enjoying it.
Boyd Udy showed some horses at the fair. He says the zebra was an interesting act, but it wasn’t too good in the pasture.
Boyd says “it is just too hot!” He and Jessica ride early in the mornings when it is cooler.
After getting home from their trip to West Yellowstone, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen did a lot of catching up work in the house and around the farm. Orson got in a “bumper crop” of second cutting hay. He and Jeannette also enjoyed the Box Elder County Fair on Saturday afternoon. They attended the bandstand performance of Orson’s brother Dennis and the West Desert Trio.
Orson and Dennis’ family members of mom Joycle Poulsen, their brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends were gathered there to listen to the lovely, pleasant music. Orson and Jeannette went home well satisfied with their day.
Winnie Richman attended the fair Wednesday evening. She met granddaughter Marriah Delacruz and her sons, Enzo and Adrian, for the performance. Both ladies enjoyed the zebra and mustang act; however, Winnie did raise her eyebrows when the two animals jumped up on top of their fifth-wheel horse trailer. They were well trained to jump off again. Winnie’s only other experience with zebras has been in large cages of a zoo.
The cowboys were very entertaining.
Winnie wanted to walk through the Home Arts building to see her friends’ blue ribbon exhibit, but it was just too hot and Winnie couldn’t find a parking place close to the building, so she went home, did chores, and sat in front of the fan and cooler. She finished a puzzle and put puzzle coat on both sides, and is now starting a new one.