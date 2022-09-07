Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Jim and Starr Mitchell have been back to the Uintas to get more firewood for Starr’s brother, Patrick. They had a good trip.

Starr says the grasshoppers have eaten all the fruit trees, even the leaves. Their new apple tree had two apples, which are still growing. The Mitchells’ turkeys are eating the grasshoppers as fast as they can. Since it rained a couple of weeks ago, the apple trees started getting leaves again. And some blossoms have began coming again, too. “It is too late in the season to get fruit,” Starr says, “but at least the trees are still alive.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you