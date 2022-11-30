Laura Wheatley says “business is as usual at our house.” They had dinner with Zane’s family on Sunday. They all enjoyed themselves.
There have been several PTA meetings for Laura to attend. She comments “the kids were very good at taking care of themselves while I was gone.”
Georgia played the piano for the residents of Our House in Tremonton. Zane took her there and stayed with her while she played. He came home and said “she did real good!”
Jim and Starr Mitchell enjoyed the visit of friends. These wonderful friends brought the Mitchells some apples, which Starr turned into 10 quarts of apple cider. She had some apples left over, so she dehydrated these with cinnamon. They will be used for winter treats and as gifts to Steven and Ashley and their daughters, Gabi and Madi. Then, another friend brought the Mitchells some more apples, which Starr turned into applesauce. Starr has also made a case of salsa. Jim and Starr were looking forward to Thanksgiving and adding their share to that meal.
Boyd Udy finished the show season with his horses, and is now doing things around the ranch. He said he loved all the help daughter Jessica gave him during the cutting show.
Boyd then went up to son Tyrell’s home in order to help him and his family move to Kansas. Tyrell and Erin’s son Boyd William is doing good.
Boyd is now involved with fixing some water lines.
Winnie Richman is through with her course of cancer treatments. She will have to have a checkup after Christmas. She is still tired after putting in all those miles to Ogden and back.
