Laura Wheatley and her daughters finished up the freezer corn preparation and put it in the freezer for later use. Laura says “the girls were really helpful, and it was done in no time.”
Laura says the fall carnival at the school last week was a success. She also says it is much more fun to do it outside in this good weather. The girls are also enjoying being back on full days at school last week. She comments that the homework is starting to settle in, too.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had granddaughter Gabi celebrate her birthday last week. First there was a trampoline party at the Fly High trampoline park in Ogden. On the same day, Gabi had a soccer game in which she helped keep the balls from going into the goal. The team is made up of girls from school who enjoy playing together.
Gabi was allowed to choose her favorite meal for dinner. She asked for meatloaf, corn, green beans, rolls and salad. She asked for a lemon refrigerator cake for dessert. Starr made the cake.
After dinner, Gabi opened her presents with her family eagerly looking on. They all had a wonderful day!
Boyd Udy took his horse to Tremonton to help move cattle for the Utah Reined Cow Horse Association on Saturday. There were about 40 horses and their riders, mostly from the Utah area. All had fun with their riders and the audience.
Boyd says the kids came out to ride the horses at the ranch a couple of days during the week.
Winnie Richman attended the funeral of neighbor Frank Eugene Flint on Monday in Brigham City.
On Tuesday, Winnie met sister and brother in law Pam and Jack Apodaca at J.C.’s Country Diner. A wonderful meal and wonderful conversation was enjoyed by all.
Winnie had several doctors’ appointments on Thursday, which she survived in good shape. Some of the news turned out to be good news!
Sunday, Winnie was too sick to go to church and spent all day in bed, except for chores. She was nicely recovered by bedtime.
