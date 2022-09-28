Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Laura Wheatley and her daughters finished up the freezer corn preparation and put it in the freezer for later use. Laura says “the girls were really helpful, and it was done in no time.”

Laura says the fall carnival at the school last week was a success. She also says it is much more fun to do it outside in this good weather. The girls are also enjoying being back on full days at school last week. She comments that the homework is starting to settle in, too.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.